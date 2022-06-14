PHOTO GALLERY: Students give it their best at district track meet in Williams Lake

Students cheer on their teammates during the 2022 district track and field meet for children in Grades 4-6. The event was held in the fields at Columneetza and Nesika schools. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Students compete in a running event in the soccer fields at Columneetza in Williams Lake for the district track and field. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Several school are represented at the district track meet this year. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Violet Quon represents Cataline Elementary School at the district track and field meet Friday, June 10. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Nesika hosted the triple jump event. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Chilcotin Road student Arielle Nunoo, Grade 5, competes in shot put at the district track and field meet Friday, June 10. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Representing Marie Sharpe, Scarlett Debruyn, Grade 5, competes in shot put. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Students cheer on their teammates during the 2022 district track and field meet for children in Grades 4-6. The event was held in the fields at Columneetza and Nesika schools. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Students cheer on their teammates during the 2022 district track and field meet for children in Grades 4-6. The event was held in the fields at Columneetza and Nesika schools. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) SD27 principal Matt Cullum assists in the running events. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Gregg Gaylord organizes students for the running portion of the district track meet. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Samantha Kowalski of Big Lake takes some pointers on shot put from district track meet volunteer Kiera Dyer. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Friends Avery Dikur, 9, and Violet Quon, 9, compete for Cataline Elementary School at the district track meet Friday, June 10. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The soccer fields at Columneetza and Nesika were filled with cheering parents and students as the elementary school district track meet returned to full capacity Friday, June 10 following two years of pandemic restrictions.

Children from several schools were on hand to compete in shot put, long jump and triple jump as well as the 100 and 400 metre races. The 1,000 metre races were held Thursday after school.

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)Track and field