PHOTO GALLERY: Stampeders lose playoff round in overtime 4-3 against Nechako North Stars

Williams Lake Stampeders Marc Bouchard heads down the ice with the puck during the Sunday, Feb. 19 playoff game against the Nechako North Stars. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Williams Lake Stampeders bench Saturday, Feb. 18 during CIHL playoffs against Nechako North Stars. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampeder Kurtis Bond shoots toward the net during CIHL playoffs in Williams Lake against the Nechako North Stars. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Quynn Passeri, left, and Shannon Pigeon, were the weekend’s score and time keepers when the Williams Lake Stampeders played on home ice against the Nechako North Stars. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Natasha Morgan, left, and Adam Moreash of B.C. Emergency Health Services stopped in at Saturday, Feb. 18 CIHL playoff game in Williams Lake. Moreash also volunteers as a first-aid attendant for the Williams Lake Stampeders. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Wilson Chelsea, left, and Kelsey Paul enjoy watching the Saturday, Feb. 18 Stampeders versus Nechako North Stars game. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Eager Stampeders fans give a thumbs up during the hometown Saturday, Feb. 18 playoff game against the Nechako North Stars. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Madi Taylor, 8, was one of the Stampeders fans out at Saturday night’s game. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) One of the Stampeders’ goalies Willie Sellars enjoys shooting T-shirts into the crowd Saturday, Feb. 18 during a playoff game against the Nechako North Stars. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Members of the Cariboo Men’s Choir sing O Canada before the puck drops Sunday, Feb. 19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Stampeders goalie Willie Sellars stops the puck Sunday, Feb. 19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Players look for the puck Saturday, Feb. 18, during the Williams Lake Stampeders versus Nechako North Stars second game in the playoffs. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Stampeders Brandan Pigeon goes after the puck. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Stampeders Chad Wilde controls the puck Saturday, Feb. 18 in a playoff game against the Nechako North Stars. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Stampeders goalie Ryan Balbirnie stops one of 25 shots on net Saturday, Feb. 18 in a game his team won 6-2 against the Nechako North Stars. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was a battle to the end as the Williams Lake Stampeders fell 4-3 in overtime against the Nechako North Stars during the final game of Central Interior Hockey League playoffs Sunday Feb. 19.

Shy of two minutes into overtime, North Stars player Mike Simoes scored the winning goal, assisted by Landon Kitchen, clinching the best-out-three for the team.

“It goes like that sometimes,” said Stamps coach Cody Tent after the game. “All three games in this playoff series were good, in my opinion.”

Analyzing the final game, Tent said the North Stars are working as hard as they possibly can.

“That’s the thing about hockey. It doesn’t matter how much talent you bring to the rink, when you are running into a buzz saw of somebody who just does not have any quit you are going to end up with things not going your way and that is kind of what happened to us in this first round here.”

Tent said all in all the team can hang its hat on a really good season of hockey.

“We’ve got a lot of young talent coming through. I think the Stampeders will be a really good hockey club for years to come. We will be able to regroup and move forward from here.”

The Stamps are not able to play where they want to next weekend, but unfortunately that is the way hockey is and that is why there are playoffs, Tent said.

“Like I said, there’s a lot of talent in our dressing room. We’ve got a lot of faith for years to come. Moving on, our leaders are going to do the right thing and make us a competitive hockey team.”

North Stars coach Marty Floris said he was thrilled for his team.

“We are short staffed. Michael who scored that goal at the end has a banged up knee so he is kind of on one leg. It was just fitting that he would get that one. It was awesome.”

Floris said the playoffs are tough, given the geography of playing hockey in the north.

“Everyone knows that going in. You cannot play a mid-week game.”

The team, made up of players from Fort St. James and Vanderhoof, was formed last year.

“With this being our second year, this win is a big morale boost for us,” Floris said. “Sometimes it’s tough with the senior line-up to get guys committed to come in because they are working.”

Both teams headed into Sunday’s game with a win each.

The North Stars had won on home ice 3-1 against the Stampeders on Saturday, Feb. 11.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the North Stars lost 6-2.

They were winning 2-1 at the end of the first period Saturday night, with goals scored by Hunter Floris, Lane Goodwin assist and Nick Silver, assists from Ben Scott and Dallas Goodwin.

Markus Myatovic netted the Stamps first period goal, assisted by Ryan Yaworski.

In the second period, the Stamps returned with the intent to score.

Within the first minute, Darcy Flaherty scored, Nic Flinton assist.

A few minutes later Nic Flinton scored, Ethan Smid and Lane Wycotte assist.

Next up, Flinton returned with his second goal of the game, assisted by Danny Merth

Nick Fidanza scored the Stamps’ fifth on an empty net in the third period, assisted by Mark Bouchard.

Quickly the North Stars goalie returned in the net, but when there were only nine seconds left in the game, Brad Crump scored the sixth and final goal for the Stamps, assisted by Dayton Long.

In the Sunday game, Kaleb Boyle scored the Stamps first period goal, Brendan Pigeon the second period goal, Nick Fedanza and Marcus Myatovic assist and Ethan Smid scored the third period goal, Brad Crump assist.

North Stars Jett Saharchuk scored the first period goal, Landon Kitchen assist, Sahararchuk also scored the second period goal, Kitchen and Hunter Floris assist, and Matty Saharchuk scored the third period goal, Kitchen assist.

The North Stars will now compete against the Quesnel Kangaroos in Fort St. James as the second round of playoffs get underway, Friday, Feb. 24.

www.facebook.com

SportsWilliams Lake