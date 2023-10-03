PHOTO GALLERY: Orange Shirt Day bull riding event showcases local riders

Kale Mikkelsen achieves a score of 78.5 riding Goldmember Friday, Sept. 29 at the Orange Shirt Day C+ Rodeos bull riding event. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Elizabeth Puhallo rides to a 74 point score Friday, Sept. 29 at the Orange Shirt Day C+ Rodeos cow riding event. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake) Tanner Loring achieves 78 points Friday, Sept. 29 at the Orange Shirt Day C+ Rodeos cow riding event while bull fighters Cordell Pinchbeck, left, and Cody Call keeping an eye on cow an rider. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A group of young cowboys and competitors watch from behind the fence Friday, Sept. 29 at the Orange Shirt Day C+ Rodeos bull riding event. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Reid Rife competes in the Friday, Sept. 29 at the Orange Shirt Day C+ Rodeos cow riding event, obtaining a score of 73. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Joel Johnson competes in the Friday, Sept. 29 at the Orange Shirt Day C+ Rodeos cow riding event achieving a score of 71.5. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bieksa Paul competes in the Friday, Sept. 29 at the Orange Shirt Day C+ Rodeos cow riding event. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Maria Baptiste competes in the Friday, Sept. 29 at the Orange Shirt Day C+ Rodeos cow riding event. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Hunter Cooper emerges from the field after scoring 75 in the Orange Shirt Day C+ Rodeos mini bull riding event. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Hunter Rife competes Orange Shirt Day C+ Rodeos mini bull riding event, scoring 77.5 (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Hunter Rife competes Orange Shirt Day C+ Rodeos mini bull riding event, scoring 77.5 while Wade McNolty of C+ Rodeos watches out for animal athlete and rider. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rowdy McNolty exits the field after scoring 79 points for his mini bull riding during the the Friday, Sept. 29 at the Orange Shirt Day C+ Rodeos event. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Clare Mikkelsen competes in the Orange Shirt Day C+ Rodeos cow riding event, scoring 73 points. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kenneth Dugan competes in the C+ Rodeos bull riding event Friday, Sept. 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tennyson Ratcliff competes in the C+ Rodeos bull riding event Friday, Sept. 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Pacen Setah gets ready to competes in the C+ Rodeos bull riding event Friday, Sept. 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Orange Shirt Day Society hosted a C+ Rodes bull riding event Friday, Sept. 29 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

There was some young talent showcased at the Orange Shirt Day C+ Rodeos bull riding event held Friday, Sept. 29 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

Competitors competed in bull riding, cow riding and mini bull riding with judges Ryan Jasper and Brett Fraser, safety men Earl Call and Kyle Bell and timer Lori Winters officiating.

There were also several volunteers on site helping C+ Rodeos co-owner Roy Call.

Orange Shirt Day MC Mike Retasket kept the event rolling with help from bull fighter Cody Call of C+ Rodeos who let him know who was riding each time.

“This is a great opportunity for the young riders,” said Retasket who is a dancer, drummer, political leader, negotiator, cultural interpreter and traditional Secwépemc knowledge keeper.

Joining Call as the event’s other bull fighter was Cordell Pinchbeck.

Rhett Atkinson stepped in to bull fight during the mini bull riding.

Results

Bull riding

Cale Mikkelsen – 78.5 points

Cow riding

Tanner Loring – 78 points

Elizabeth Puhallo – 76 points

Clare Mikkelsen – 73 points

Reid Rife – 73 points

Joel Johnson – 71.5 points

Mini bull riding

Rowdy McNolty – 79 points

Hunter Rife – 78 points

Hunter Cooper – 75 points

READ MORE: Orange T-Shirt Skate Jam, Canim Lake skaterboarder inspires Williams Lake youth

READ MORE: Chilcotin Road elementary students walk 5 km to Orange Shirt Day events

Want to read more local stories like this? Sign up for the Williams Lake Tribune’s newsletter right to your email. Consider purchasing a subscription to the Tribune to support local journalism for just .99 cents per week!

First NationsRodeoWilliams Lake