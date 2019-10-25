Photo gallery: Intramural kicks off in lakecity schools

Nesika Elementary School and Chilcotin Road Elementary kicks off the intramural season for a friendly game of volleyball at Nesika Elementary on October 24th. Sharayiah-Jo Lacey Photos.

Special to the Tribune

Sharayiah-Jo Lacey

A volleyball game was held at Nesika Elementary to kick off the intramural season that featured Nesika against Chilcotin Road on Oct. 24.

The children were very excited to play volleyball, and everyone was full of smiles in the gymnasium. Around 20 female Grade 6 athletes showed off their skills to family and friends.

Read More: Volleyball league serving up evening fun in lakecity

As the fall season descends on Williams Lake students and teachers across SD27 are finding fun ways to enjoy sports indoors. Intramural sports like this only last a few short weeks but are a great way to let loose some energy.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Canucks players help celebrate Halloween with chocolate pumpkins at children’s hospice

Just Posted

Spotlight on small business: Interior Properties

Interior Properties was co-founded as a home-grown business by Susan Colgate and Carol Ann Taphorn

Poverty simulation experience planned for Williams Lake

Thrive Williams Lake and United Way Thompson Cariboo Nicola invite residents to participate

CMHA invites the community to attend haunted house Halloween night

This event is being organized, once more, by Wayne Lucier

Williams Lake sheriff services increases weapon checks at courthouse

New signage at building entrance reminds possession of weapons within the court area is prohibited

Chilcotin pioneer Veera Bonner passes at 101

Bonner was a rural correspondent for the Williams Lake Tribune

Possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he knows his future is not guaranteed

Greta Thunberg to join growing crowd at climate change rally in Vancouver

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Analysis: B.C. shined bright for major parties in 2019 federal election

A post-mortem following the Black Press Media series on B.C.’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

International bat week: Focus on myth busting, conservation, celebration

International Bat Week runs from Oct. 24 to 31

Supports program available for displaced Interior forestry workers

Offices being set up in 100 Mile House, Clearwater, Mackenzie, Fort St. James and Fort St. John

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Most Read