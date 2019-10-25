Photo gallery: Intramural kicks off in lakecity schools

Nesika Elementary School and Chilcotin Road Elementary kicks off the intramural season for a friendly game of volleyball at Nesika Elementary on October 24th. Sharayiah-Jo Lacey Photos.

Special to the Tribune

Sharayiah-Jo Lacey

A volleyball game was held at Nesika Elementary to kick off the intramural season that featured Nesika against Chilcotin Road on Oct. 24.

The children were very excited to play volleyball, and everyone was full of smiles in the gymnasium. Around 20 female Grade 6 athletes showed off their skills to family and friends.

As the fall season descends on Williams Lake students and teachers across SD27 are finding fun ways to enjoy sports indoors. Intramural sports like this only last a few short weeks but are a great way to let loose some energy.



