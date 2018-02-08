PHOTO GALLERY: Hunting and fishing lifestyle celebrated

Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association host Wild Game and Awards Banquet

Those with a love of the outdoors and an appetite for wild game gathered at the Elk’s Hall Saturday evening for the annual Wild Game and Awards Banquet.

The evening, which kicked off with silent and live auction items up for the offering, saw appetizers of mushroom caps and salmon as guests mingled, followed by a buffet of delicious dishes from the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association.

Everything from curried halibut and yam stew, to Asian spiced goose and cougar ham was served to guests. More traditional meats, such as elk, buffalo and beef roasts also accompanied dinner as well as a deer casserole and baked trout.

The association credited the talents of Crystal’s Custom Catering with creating such a beautiful meal, topped off with homemade desserts.

After dinner was served, the WL Sportsmen’s Assoc. got down to the awards portion of the evening.

Association member Al Campsall received the Sportsmen of the Year honour for his volunteer efforts with the Cariboo Archers archery club. Campsall received a standing ovation from the crowd as he accepted his award.

The rest of the results from the evening are as follows:

Junior Trout

1.) Willem Gysel (four pounds, seven ounces)

2.) Nicholas Gysel (three pounds, four ounces)

Trout

1.) Vivian Povelofskie (seven pounds, eight ounces)

Spring Salmon

1.) Cliff Stenson (24 pounds, five ounces)

Char (Lake Trout)

1.) Bryan Povelofskie (14 pounds, seven ounces)

2.) Nicholas Gysel (two pounds, nine ounces)

Biffs Pond

1.) Wayne Biffert (five pounds, eight ounces)

Mule Deer – Typical

1.) Ming Wong (159 2/8)

2.) Wayne Biffert (41 1/8)

Mule Deer – Velvet

1.) Kyle Gysel (152 3/8)

Mule Deer – Typical – Archery

1.) Al Campsall (136 3/8)

2.) Danny Cooper (99 4/8)

Mule Deer – Typical – Ladies

1.) Roxanne Bambrick (129 2/8)

2.) Vivian Povelofskie (110 7/8)

Whitetail – Typical

1.) Roger Gysel (120 1/8)

Moose

1.) Roger Gysel (201 7/8)

2.) Wayne Biffert (190 2/8)

All Sheep

1.) Matt Chevigney (155)

Black Bear – Junior

1.) Nicholas Gysel (18 2/16)

Caribou

1.) Jason Kerley (329”)

Wolf

1.) Kyle Gysel (16 2/16)

Cougar

1.) Kyle Gysel (13 15/16)

Notable Archery

1.) Danny Cooper – Cougar (14 8/16)

Open Big Game Aggregate Score

1.) Roger Gysel – Moose (201 7/8, 109%)

Aggregate Archery

1) Danny Cooper – Cougar (14 8/16, 107%)

Sportsmen of the Year

1.) Al Campsall

Rear Ender Award

1.) Lee Jackman

 

