PHOTO GALLERY: Esk’et Rodeo Action

Just before noon on a hot dusty July Saturday, cattle calls and country music fill the air.
Truck doors and human voices break up the intermingling of animals and country twang.
Horses stand in the glaring sun, tied to trailers, getting brushed, saddled or waiting for both.
It is nearly time for the Esk’et Rodeo, and the view from the hill above the rodeo is idyllic.
Wild onion flowers wave with the breeze from the hillside overlooking the panorama of the rodeo grounds.
Down in the dirt, a rodeo volunteer wets down the arena and a pump drones on in the distance.
Cowboy hats are visible lined up on heads along the fences prepping stock and sorting calves.
A cowgirl in a tank top practices with her lariat.
