PHOTO GALLERY: Esk’et Rodeo Action

Doug Johnson wets down the rodeo grounds before the events get underway. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Doug Johnson wets down the rodeo grounds before the events get underway. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Bill Chelsea runs the tractor to drag the arena before the Esk’et Rodeo on July 23, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Bill Chelsea runs the tractor to drag the arena before the Esk’et Rodeo on July 23, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The calm before the day’s events at the Esk’et Rodeo on July 23, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The calm before the day’s events at the Esk’et Rodeo on July 23, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Bill Chelsea, on left, giving some direction to Fred Robbins on the tractor as they prepare the Esk’et Rodeo grounds. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Bill Chelsea, on left, giving some direction to Fred Robbins on the tractor as they prepare the Esk’et Rodeo grounds. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cody Braaten of 150 Mile House ropes his calf. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Cody Braaten of 150 Mile House ropes his calf. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Will Roberts of Lac la Hache ropes his calf. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Will Roberts of Lac la Hache ropes his calf. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Maria Baptiste of Alkali Lake gets a bit of air time riding her steer on July 23. Baptiste stayed on for her eight seconds and earned a score of 69 for her efforts. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Maria Baptiste of Alkali Lake gets a bit of air time riding her steer on July 23. Baptiste stayed on for her eight seconds and earned a score of 69 for her efforts. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Rowdy McNolty of 150 Mile House rounds a barrel during Pee Wee Barrel Racing. McNolty finished his run in 19.922 seconds. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Rowdy McNolty of 150 Mile House rounds a barrel during Pee Wee Barrel Racing. McNolty finished his run in 19.922 seconds. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Behind the chutes at the Esk’et Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Behind the chutes at the Esk’et Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Irvine Johnson in the announcer’s booth keeps the crowd entertained as the Esk’et Rodeo gets underway on July 23. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Irvine Johnson in the announcer’s booth keeps the crowd entertained as the Esk’et Rodeo gets underway on July 23. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Kaitlyn Lulua of Anahim Lake eyes her line as she rounds the barrels during Junior Barrel Racing. Lulua finished her run in 16.528 seconds and won first place. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Kaitlyn Lulua of Anahim Lake eyes her line as she rounds the barrels during Junior Barrel Racing. Lulua finished her run in 16.528 seconds and won first place. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Karena Sokolan races to the finish line during Ladies Barrel Racing at the Esk’et Rodeo on July 23. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Karena Sokolan races to the finish line during Ladies Barrel Racing at the Esk’et Rodeo on July 23. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Lareina Ketlo of Vanderhoof rounds her last barrel and eyes the finish during Ladies Barrel Racing on July 23 at the Esk’et Rodeo. Ketlo finished her run in 16.735 seconds. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Lareina Ketlo of Vanderhoof rounds her last barrel and eyes the finish during Ladies Barrel Racing on July 23 at the Esk’et Rodeo. Ketlo finished her run in 16.735 seconds. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Kaitlyn Lulua of Anaheim Lake eyes her line as she rounds the barrels during Junior Barrel Racing at the Esk’et Rodeo on July 23. Lulua finished her run in 16.528 seconds. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Kaitlyn Lulua of Anaheim Lake eyes her line as she rounds the barrels during Junior Barrel Racing at the Esk’et Rodeo on July 23. Lulua finished her run in 16.528 seconds. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Kaitlyn Lulua of Anaheim Lake races to the line during Junior Barrel Racing at the Esk’et Rodeo on July 23. Lulua finished her run in 16.528 seconds. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Kaitlyn Lulua of Anaheim Lake races to the line during Junior Barrel Racing at the Esk’et Rodeo on July 23. Lulua finished her run in 16.528 seconds. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Rowdy McNolty of 150 Mile House rounds a barrel during Pee Wee Barrel Racing at the Esk’et Rodeo. McNolty finished his run in 19.922 seconds. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Rowdy McNolty of 150 Mile House rounds a barrel during Pee Wee Barrel Racing at the Esk’et Rodeo. McNolty finished his run in 19.922 seconds. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Reilly Mackay of Alkali Lake races to the finish during Ladies Barrel Racing on July 23 at the Esk’et Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Reilly Mackay of Alkali Lake races to the finish during Ladies Barrel Racing on July 23 at the Esk’et Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Will Roberts throws his loop during Tie-Down Roping at the Esk'et Rodeo on July 23. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Three of the many volunteers who made the Esk’et Rodeo happen were taking a break in the shade after the action was all done. Fred Robbins, left, was helping rake the grounds, Wayne Dick Johnson helped rake in between events and Irvine Johnson was the announcer on the microphone. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Three of the many volunteers who made the Esk’et Rodeo happen were taking a break in the shade after the action was all done. Fred Robbins, left, was helping rake the grounds, Wayne Dick Johnson helped rake in between events and Irvine Johnson was the announcer on the microphone. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Just before noon on a hot dusty July Saturday, cattle calls and country music fill the air.

Truck doors and human voices break up the intermingling of animals and country twang.

Horses stand in the glaring sun, tied to trailers, getting brushed, saddled or waiting for both.

It is nearly time for the Esk’et Rodeo, and the view from the hill above the rodeo is idyllic.

Wild onion flowers wave with the breeze from the hillside overlooking the panorama of the rodeo grounds.

Down in the dirt, a rodeo volunteer wets down the arena and a pump drones on in the distance.

Cowboy hats are visible lined up on heads along the fences prepping stock and sorting calves.

A cowgirl in a tank top practices with her lariat.


