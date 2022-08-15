PHOTO GALLERY: 30th annual Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo action-packed

Chad Braaten and Cody Braaten of 150 Mile House compete in team roping Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Grace-lynn Poffenroth of Riske Creek competes in pee wee barrel racing Sunday, Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The weather was perfect Sunday during the 30th annual Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo which took place outside at the Stampede Grounds Aug. 13 and 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cody Braaten of 150 Mile House competes in tie-down roping Sunday, Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Rodeo judge Ray Jasper prepares for the events at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo, Sunday, Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Rodeo judge Grayson Winters was one of two judges for the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo held Aug. 13 and 14 at the Stampede Grounds. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Kagen Russell of Riske Creek competes in tie-down roping Sunday, Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Virgil Poffenroth of Riske Creek competes in tie-down roping Sunday, Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The rodeo events kicked off with the Canadian Wild Horse Race Sunday, Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Canadian Wild Horse Racing competitors had their work cut out for them Sunday, Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Wild West Riders opened the rodeo with a procession of flags Sunday, Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Joleen Downey of Savona rounds the barrel to ride to a 16.557 which put in her first place overall at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo, Sunday Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Kobe Robbins-Johnson of Alkali Lake rides to 73 points in junior steer riding Sunday, Aug. 14, tying first place overall with Kale Mikkelsen of Pritchard. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Lisa Manuel of Williams Lake competes in Ladies Barrel Racing Sunday, Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Nate Carnes, of Quesnel, stays on the bull Sunday, Aug. 14, earning himself 71 points and second place at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Piper Warner of Williams Lake competes in the pee wee barrel racing Sunday, Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Presley Warner of Williams Lake competes in the pee wee barrel racing Sunday, Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Rayna Peterson of Williams Lake was one of seven competitors in the pee wee barrel racing Sunday, Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Reilly McKay of Alkali Lake competes in ladies barrel racing Sunday, Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Shaelynn Kunka of Williams Lake was one of 14 competitors in the ladies barrel racing Sunday, Aug. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Bareback and saddle bronc riders Kiefer Larson, left, and Christoph Muigg, both from Kispiox, prepare to compete Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Amber Teed of Vanderhoof heads for the finish line after her run in the Ladies Barrel Racing on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Spectators hold their breath after Brandon Loring of Riske Creek hit the dirt before the buzzer after the bull Lotto won the battle at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Another bull rider hits the dirt while onlookers at the chutes take it and and bullfighters move in to distract the bull at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Charlotte Attrill of 150 Mile House rounds the barrel in her barrel racing run at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Ladies Barrel Racer Dariene Andros posted a fast time on Saturday at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo with a run of 16.776. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Junior Steer rider Elizabeth Puhallo of Quesnel looked strong coming out of the chute at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo on Aug. 13 but did not manage to hold on until the buzzer. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Eric O’Flynn was giving onlookers a great show until he lost his grip on the bull Leavin Steven at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Justine Billyboy of Williams Lake during Junior Steer Riding on Aug. 13 at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Justin Williams of Williams Lake had his bull ride in the rain on Aug. 13 at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Keely Durrell of Williams Lake during her barrel racing run at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Kenzie Lloyd of Quesnel rounds the second barrel in her Junior Barrel Racing run at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Kenzie Lloyd roped her calf, but marked a no time after the calf slipped from the loop during her great attempt in her Junior Breakaway Run at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Kaitlyn Lulua of Anahim Lake rounds her second barrel and looks to the third during barrel racing action at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A bull fighter faces off with a bull during Kevin Wallace of Mount Currie’s ride at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Levi McQueen of Quesnel riding the bull Gaslighter at the Williams Lake Outdoor Rodeo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)