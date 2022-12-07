San Jose Sharks centre Tomas Hertl (48) looks to pass while defended by Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers (57) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks centre Tomas Hertl (48) looks to pass while defended by Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers (57) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Pettersson nets OT winner for 2nd straight game as Canucks edge San Jose Sharks 6-5

Vancouver hosts the Minnesota Wild on Saturday

Elias Pettersson scored on a breakaway at 4:25 of overtime, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win over the host San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Dakota Joshua scored twice for the Canucks and Nils Hoglander, Ilya Mikheyev, and Andrei Kuzmenko added goals. Spencer Martin made 34 saves.

Nick Bonino scored his 150th career goal 18 seconds into the game for San Jose. Timo Meier, Logan Couture, Jonah Gadjovich, and Kevin Lebanc also scored for the Sharks. Eetu Makiniemi made his NHL debut and had seven saves in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen, who started and made 15 saves before being pulled after the second period.

Lebanc scored his sixth goal of the season at 11:28 of the third period to give the Sharks a 5-4 lead. Kuzmenko scored his 13th of the season on the power play just over five minutes later to tie the game and set up overtime.

READ MORE: Pettersson nets OT winner as Canucks rally for wild 7-6 victory over Canadiens

UP NEXT:

Canucks: Host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Sharks: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Max Miller, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanucksNHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Blind B.C. basketball coach gives inspirational talk before exhibition game

Just Posted

Carl Schooner was last heard from on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 when he left Bella Coola, headed to Williams Lake. (RCMP submitted photo)
RCMP seek assistance in locating missing Bella Coola man

Charlene Belleau (centre) speaks of the need for overdose prevention sites in Williams Lake to council Dec. 6. (City of Williams Lake image)
Council hears request for mobile overdose prevention site in Williams Lake

Anthony Hopkins, left, worked on a scene which included William Belleau, during filming of Killers of the Flower Moon in Vernon, B.C. The young actor has another project, The English, now streaming on Prime. (Photo submitted)
Esk’etemc actor living his dream working in film and television

Northern residents are being urged to get their flu shots. There’s an emphasis on children under the age of five. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Top doctor urges northerners to get their flu shots