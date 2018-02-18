Peewee T-wolves prepare for playoff meeting with Thunder

The Williams Lake Peewee T-wolves and Quesnel Thunder will square off next weekend in playoffs.

The Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves’ Beau Sanford rips a wrister on net Saturday in game one of a two-game exhibition set with the Quesnel Thunder. (Greg Sabatino photo)

If a two-game exhibition set was any indication, next weekend’s North Central District playoff meeting between the Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves and the Quesnel Thunder will be a good one.

The T-wolves hosted the Thunder for two games Saturday in Williams Lake, winning 10-4 in game one, then falling 6-4 later in the evening.

Game one saw the T-wolves storm out of the gates to a 4-2 lead in the first period with goals from Carter Boomer, Beau Sanford (2) and Blake Pigeon.

They extended their lead to 9-3 in the second period with another from Sanford to complete his hat trick, plus two more tallies from Pigeon, and singles from Treyton Pacheco, Tristan Reid.

Sanford notched his fourth of the game to give Williams Lake the 10-4 win.

In game two, however, after carrying a 4-3 lead heading into the third period, it was Quesnel notching three unanswered goals in the final frame to take the 6-4 victory.

Scoring for Williams Lake were Jackson Altwasser and Boomer, who both lit the lamp twice.

Next weekend’s playoff showdown will see the T-wolves hold home-ice advantage over the Thunder, with game one going Saturday, Feb. 24 starting at 9 a.m. in rink one at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Game two goes at 4:30 p.m., also on rink one at the CMRC.

If game three is needed, it will go in Quesnel on Sunday, Feb. 25.