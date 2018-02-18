The Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves’ Beau Sanford rips a wrister on net Saturday in game one of a two-game exhibition set with the Quesnel Thunder. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Peewee T-wolves prepare for playoff meeting with Thunder

The Williams Lake Peewee T-wolves and Quesnel Thunder will square off next weekend in playoffs.

If a two-game exhibition set was any indication, next weekend’s North Central District playoff meeting between the Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves and the Quesnel Thunder will be a good one.

The T-wolves hosted the Thunder for two games Saturday in Williams Lake, winning 10-4 in game one, then falling 6-4 later in the evening.

Game one saw the T-wolves storm out of the gates to a 4-2 lead in the first period with goals from Carter Boomer, Beau Sanford (2) and Blake Pigeon.

They extended their lead to 9-3 in the second period with another from Sanford to complete his hat trick, plus two more tallies from Pigeon, and singles from Treyton Pacheco, Tristan Reid.

Sanford notched his fourth of the game to give Williams Lake the 10-4 win.

In game two, however, after carrying a 4-3 lead heading into the third period, it was Quesnel notching three unanswered goals in the final frame to take the 6-4 victory.

Scoring for Williams Lake were Jackson Altwasser and Boomer, who both lit the lamp twice.

Next weekend’s playoff showdown will see the T-wolves hold home-ice advantage over the Thunder, with game one going Saturday, Feb. 24 starting at 9 a.m. in rink one at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Game two goes at 4:30 p.m., also on rink one at the CMRC.

If game three is needed, it will go in Quesnel on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Previous story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada’s first ever men’s ski slopestyle medal
Next story
VIDEO: Canada, Ilnicki, lay 45-5 drubbing on Brazil

Just Posted

Cool and crisp, but it’s blue sky and sunshine in the Cariboo

Blue sky above and sunshine beaming down is creating a beautiful day outside Sunday in the Cariboo.

Snowbank snowman

A skiing snowman, stuck in a snowbank?

Female T-wolves blank Dawson Creek Predators in first of three-game set

The Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves shutout the Dawson Creek Predators 4-0 Saturday.

Light snowfall greets lakecity residents Saturday morning

Residents were being greeted to another dusting of snow Saturday morning in Williams Lake.

Great Backyard Bird Count goes Saturday at Scout Island

Scout Island Nature Centre is going to the birds today, but in a good way.

Resident’s love of bowling passed on to great granddaughter

A passion for bowling for a Williams Lake resident is being passed down to his great grandaughter.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

#Metoo movement causing confusion in many men, fear of missteps with women: experts

Being painted by the same sweeping brush as those alleged to have mistreated women has angered men

Liberals to dig deeper, aim higher on gender equality in 2018 federal budget

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the budget would include measures to boost women in the workforce

Body of missing skier found

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

B.C. mom whose two sons overdosed urges doctors to check prescription history

Both sons overdosed after being prescribed opioids

B.C. VIEWS: Subsidy supercluster settles in B.C.

Ottawa, Victoria add to their overlapping ‘innovation’ budgets

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada’s first ever men’s ski slopestyle medal

Men’s hockey team beats South Korea and women’s curling reverses losing streak

Canada’s Beaulieu-Marchand wins bronze in Olympic slopestyle

The skier from Quebec City scored 92.40 on his second run

Most Read