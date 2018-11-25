Peewee Female Timberwolves win consolation final at home tourney

Williams Lake Peewee Female Timberwolves players Kaitlyn Brown, Reese Overton, Brinley Pawluk, neen Suapa, Keanna Hutchinson, Jada Wood, Calleigh Skerry, Emma Koster, Brooklyn Robbins Alphonse, Mikayla Bremner, Hanna Chabot, Trishana Dan and Danika Solomon get together for a team photo after a 4-2 win over the Vanderhoof Bears in the consolation final of their home tournament Sunday afternoon at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The Williams Lake Peewee Female Timberwolves were all smiles after winning Sunday afternoon in the consolation final of their home tournament.

Williams Lake doubled Vanderhoof 4-2 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to finish third in the four-team tournament — the first peewee female rep hockey tournament held in Williams Lake in years.

Tied 2-2 late in the third period, Trishana Dan notched the game winner for the Timberwolves with just under five minutes to play. Jada Wood added an insurance marker into an empty net during the final minute in the win.

Also chipping in on the scoresheet for Williams Lake were Hanna Chabot and Neen Suapa.

Kaitlyn Brown, meanwhile, picked up the win between the pipes for the lakecity squad.

Timberwolves coach Lindsey Wood, who co-coaches the team alongside Jay Cheek and Cassie Hogmann, said the tournament was a lot of fun, and was exciting for his players, who are all competing in their first year of female rep hockey.

“They’re really liking it,” he said of the team. “They’re showing tons of improvements and it’s only been a couple months, and I think the girls played really well this weekend.

“We had lots of scoring opportunities, our offensive forecheck has been awesome and positional play is helping us compete against the higher-level teams.”

Dan was named game MVP for the T-wolves in the consolation final, while Mikayla Bremner picked up the heart and hustle award.

In Williams Lake’s other games they were beaten in their opener by Ridge Meadows, then beat Vanderhoof 2-1 and then lost to Prince George Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Wood thanked all the volunteers for helping out, and team manager Jen Brown for helping pull everything together.

“And thank you to the community for all its support,” he said.

The T-wolves now have a short break from tournaments before ramping up again in January when they head to Prince George for a tournament, before heading to the WickFest Tournament — named after Canadian women’s player Hayley Wickenheiser — at the end of January.

Other teams in the tournament in Williams Lake were Prince George and Ridge Meadows (Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows), who squared off in the championship, where Prince George skated away the winners.


Trishana Dan streaks down the left wing just before scoring the game-winning goal in a 4-2 win over Vanderhoof in the consolation final Sunday. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Williams Lake Female Peewee Timberwolves player Jada Wood looks to send a pass cross ice in the consolation final Sunday. (Greg Sabatino photo)

