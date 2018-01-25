Annie Glanville photo World Freerunning Parkour Federation master trainer Chris Bogdanski teaches a level one and two recreational parkour certification course in Kelowna during the Christmas break.

Parkour classes to start February in Williams Lake

Parkour, or freerunning, is on its way to Williams Lake.

Parkour, or freerunning, is on its way to Williams Lake.

But what is it?

According to the World Freerunning Parkour Federation (WFPF) “parkour is the act of moving from point ‘a’ to point’b’ using the obstacles in your path to increase your efficiency.”

During the Christmas break, Williams Lake Gymnastics Club instructor Annie Glanville travelled to Kelowna to complete her level one and level two recreational parkour certification course.

“Gymnastics BC offered the recreational parkour coaching certification in partnership with the World Freerunning Parkour Federation,” Glanville said. “I was trained by instructor Jesse James Pierce from Vancouver and WFPF master trainer Chris Bogdamski from Miami.

“Both of these guys are stuntmen and work in various movies and TV series.”

She said it was an active course with the hardest part keeping up with the physically-demanding part of it.

“I had to learn and try the skills and progressions throughout the course,” she said. “I am a former artistic gymnast and have been coaching artistic gymnastics in Williams Lake for the past 18 years so this is a new and exciting venture for me,” Glanville said

“Learning the parkour skills was so much different compared to the very linear and sharp skills that I’m used to.”

She added two of the main attractions of parkour are the elements of freedom and fun.

“I want to be able to provide a controlled, safe and structured environment with appropriate equipment and obstacles for kids to practice on,” she said.

“I wanted to obtain my parkour certification when I realized how many kids in our community were interested in learning about parkour at our gym. In a world where kids are more connected to their phones and technology I jumped at the opportunity to attend the course.”

The class will be offered starting Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Williams Lake Gymnastics Club from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For anyone interested in registering, or for more information, call the WLGC at 250-398-7331.

Previous story
Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Just Posted

Big Creek rallies around family who lost home to wildfire

Community will be hosting a dinner and auction fundraiser Feb. 17

Trustee Christine Dyment resigns from school board

Dyment was the trustee for the area including 150 Mile House, Big Lake, Horsefly and Likely.

Ilnicki returns to Canadian side for Rugby World Cup qualifier

Alexis Creek’s Jake Ilnicki will join Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team this Saturday to face Uruguay.

Wildfire recovery support services continue

Community Futures offices in Williams Lake, Quesnel and Ashcroft continue offering support to wildfire-impacted businesses

It’s a blue sky day in the Cariboo today

Snow in the forecast for Sunday and Monday

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

B.C. First Nation sues for the return of $54 million private island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

Truckers talk road safety after fatal accident in Lac la Hache

Trucking safety from an industry perspective

Trustee Christine Dyment resigns from school board

Dyment was the trustee for the area including 150 Mile House, Big Lake, Horsefly and Likely.

Reader captures fox visitors on home security camera

Pair of foxes on a jaunt

Most Read