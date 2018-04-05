Jon Howe photo After a 4-3 win Tuesday, the Victoria Royals and Likely’s Griffen Outhouse will face the Tri-City Americans in round two of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Outhouse, Royals, to face Americans in round two of WHL playoffs

The Victoria Royals, backstopped by Likely’s Griffen Outhouse, are off the the second round

The Victoria Royals, backstopped by Likely’s Griffen Outhouse, are off the second round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Outhouse turned aside 30 of 33 shots Tuesday to help the Royals knock off the Vancouver Giants, 4-3, and take the best-of-seven first-round series 4-3.

Outhouse finished the series picking up all four of the Royals’ victories.

In seven games, he posted a 3.41 goals against average, with a .898 save percentage.

Outhouse, the all-time franchise and regular season leader in regular season wins for Victoria, will now lead his team into the second round where they will return to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Friday and Saturday night for games one and two of round two against the Tri-City Americans.

Puck drop for both nights is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Previous story
Powerlifter from Williams Lake sees success at Oregon event
Next story
BCHL Today: Trail depth steps up as Smoke Eaters avoid elimination

Just Posted

Powerlifter from Williams Lake sees success at Oregon event

From losing weight to lifting weights, Cariboo powerlifters set multiple national WABDL records

Roy Crosina honoured for several decades with Freemasonry

For a total of 64 years a Williams Lake man has been a member of the Williams Lake Centre Lodge #113

Burned timber stumpage rates averaging $65 per cubic metre

Stumpage rates for burned timber sales in Williams Lake and 100 Mile… Continue reading

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Williams Lake street names

Columnist Barry Sale looks back on who Williams Lake streets are named after

Chemo RV partners with West Fraser to replant thousands of trees

Local company pledges to help reforest areas hit hard by wildfires

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

B.C. sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy says she’s recovering

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal

BCHL Today: Trail depth steps up as Smoke Eaters avoid elimination

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

YouTube shooter’s bizarre videos key to suspected motive

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

Baloney Meter: Are feds crossing $1-trillion mark on market debt for first time?

The Opposition Conservatives have opened up a new line of attack on the Liberals in recent days

Vancouver Island group cancels annual rabbit show because of deadly virus

A disease that is deadly to rabbits has prompted the Vancouver Island Rabbit Breeders Association to cancel its annual show

A giant feat: Canadian marathoner with dwarfism conquers Boston, life

John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn’t stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlon.

B.C. teen swimmer picks up gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games

Teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck picks up gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games

Most Read