Outhouse, Royals, to face Americans in round two of WHL playoffs

The Victoria Royals, backstopped by Likely’s Griffen Outhouse, are off the second round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Outhouse turned aside 30 of 33 shots Tuesday to help the Royals knock off the Vancouver Giants, 4-3, and take the best-of-seven first-round series 4-3.

Outhouse finished the series picking up all four of the Royals’ victories.

In seven games, he posted a 3.41 goals against average, with a .898 save percentage.

Outhouse, the all-time franchise and regular season leader in regular season wins for Victoria, will now lead his team into the second round where they will return to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Friday and Saturday night for games one and two of round two against the Tri-City Americans.

Puck drop for both nights is slated for 7:05 p.m.