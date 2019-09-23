Outhouse inks one-year deal with AHL’s Manitoba Moose

The club announced Monday morning the team and Outhouse had agreed on a one-year contract.

Likely’s Griffen Outhouse has signed with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose — the affiliate of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets.

Outhouse, 21, spent the 2018/19 season with the Victoria Royals where he posted a 27-16-1 record with a 2.81 goals-against- average and a .913 save percentage in 46 games.

He played in 196 games for the Royals posting a career 2.77 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage, while compiling a 114-60-15 record ranking him first among Royals franchise leaders in games played by a goaltender, and sits seventh in WHL history for most wins collected by a goaltender.

Outhouse most recently suited up at the Winnipeg Jets’ Rookie Showcase event in Belleville, Ont. where he had garnered an invite as an undrafted rookie. On Sept. 8 Outhouse stopped 20 shots for the Jets in a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens rookies.

On top of signing Outhouse, the Moose released its 2019 training camp roster, which includes Outhouse and another goaltender, six defencemen and 11 forwards.

All training camp on-ice sessions will take place at Bell MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg and are open to the public.

The Moose open their home schedule on Friday, Oct. 11 when they host the Toronto Marlies.



