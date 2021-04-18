A pickup game of basketball and floor hockey between friends Chase Dubois, Daine Dubois, Cody Call and Landon Fuller attracted an after-school-care crowd last week, who joined in on the fun. (Photo submitted)

A pickup game of basketball and floor hockey between friends Chase Dubois, Daine Dubois, Cody Call and Landon Fuller attracted an after-school-care crowd last week, who joined in on the fun. (Photo submitted)

Outdoor b-ball, hockey game provides fun afternoon for 150 Mile youth

Noticed by a group of after-school-care students, the boys simply invited them to join in on the fun

An organic game of pickup basketball and floor hockey was just what the doctor ordered for a group of Williams Lake and 150 Mile House friends this past week.

After recently returning home from their respective university hockey seasons, brothers Chase Dubois and Daine Dubois, and Landon Fuller, met up with longtime friends and fellow, former junior hockey goaltender Cody Call, and Colton Thomas, for an afternoon of fun on the courts outside at the 150 Mile school earlier this month.

Noticed by a group of after-school-care students, the boys simply invited them to join in on the fun, including them in basketball and hockey games, all while giving the students tips and pointers to improve.

“It felt just like we were little kids again,” Call said. “Me, Chase and Daine all went to school at the 50 from Kindergarten to Grade 7, so it was pretty cool. We were in their exact same shoes 15 years ago.”

Chase, Daine and Fuller each played university hockey this past season amid the COVID-19 pandemic — each attempting to make the best of the modified season.

Fuller added it was the first time the group of friends had been together since everyone returned home.

“They didn’t know we were hockey players or whatever — they just wanted to hang out, shoot some pucks and shoot the basketball around,” Fuller said. “When we were younger we’d look up to older guys so I think setting a good example is important.”

READ MORE: Lakecity trio staying active, busy in preparation for upcoming university hockey seasons

Fuller, a six-foot-five-inch, 225-pound defenceman — after beginning his junior career with the Western Hockey League’s Tri-City Americans and with the Kooteany International Junior Hockey League’s Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Sicamous Eagles – committed prior to the season to suit up for the Trinity Western University Spartans.

Daine travelled to the U.S. to play with the NCAA Division 1 Long Island University Sharks, while his older brother, Chase, returned to the NCAA Division 1 University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks for his second season.

“The season was OK, but we didn’t get a single game in,” Chase said of the pandemic. “I’ll be back up there next year, for sure, so just definitely looking forward to next year. We play a lot of road games against some big schools so it should be a good year.”

The students were members of Karlee Brown’s Karlee’s Kid Club at the 150 Mile school.

Brown, meanwhile, said she was absolutely blown away by the boys’ kindness and the way they handled themselves.

“They started bringing out their own sports equipment: basketballs, a shooting pad for pucks, hockey sticks, and the kids were like ‘these guys are actual athletes’ and they were really excited,” Brown said, noting she had about 14 children in her class on the day.

“They started out watching, then it became retrieving pucks for them, and then before you knew it they were shooting and playing basketball with them. They actually gave like a 45-minute lesson on how to shoot the puck, how to lift it up, and I just kind of sat on the bank in awe watching.”

She said her students absolutely loved it, and thanked the young men for going out of their way to brighten her students’ day.

“They played respectful music the whole time, not one of them swore, they were getting down to the kids’ eye level to talk to them. They didn’t have to do that. And they’re invited back any time.”

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockeyWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Power struggle: New governance model proposed for B.C. high school sports
Next story
Horvat sparks Canucks to 3-2 OT win over Leafs in return from COVID outbreak

Just Posted

Williams Lake hockey players and brothers Chase Dubois (left) and Daine Dubois cross the border back into Canada after spending their school and hockey seasons in the U.S. at the University of Alaska and the Long Island University, respectively. (Photo submitted)
Outdoor b-ball, hockey game provides fun afternoon for 150 Mile youth

Noticed by a group of after-school-care students, the boys simply invited them to join in on the fun

Jenny Howell is the water wise instructor and the executive director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society. (Photo submitted)
DOWN TO EARTH: Vaccines, and contemplating the next few months

I will still be careful; even with the vaccine aboard there could still be a small risk

The Sugar Cane Cannabis facility is coming along nicely at its South Mackenzie Avenue location. (Sugar Cane Cannabis Facebook photo)
Sugar Cane Cannabis on track to open this year

Micro cultivation to produce up to 650 kilograms of craft cannabis

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
COLUMN: A community that cares

MLA Lorne Doerkson salutes the generosity and community spirit of region’s residents

Carver Ken Sheen had almost finished work on a large cowboy carving commissioned by the City of Williams Lake to replace the original overlooking the Stampede Grounds when fire broke out Friday, April 18 at his property between Williams Lake and Quesnel. (Pine River Carving Facebook photos)
Nearly completed cow boss statue commissioned by City of Williams Lake lost to fire

Carver Ken Sheen lost the statue, all his tools and his shop in the blaze

Vancouver resident Beryl Pye was witness to a “concerning,” spontaneous dance party that spread throughout social groups at Kitsilano Beach on April 16. (Screen grab/Beryl Pye)
VIDEO: Dance party erupts at Vancouver’s Kitsilano Beach to the dismay of onlookers

‘It was a complete disregard for current COVID-19 public health orders,’ says Vancouver resident Beryl Pye

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat prepares to take a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Vancouver on Sunday, April 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horvat sparks Canucks to 3-2 OT win over Leafs in return from COVID outbreak

Vancouver was playing first game since March 24

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. The stage is set for arguably the most important federal budget in recent memory, as the Liberal government prepares to unveil its plan for Canada’s post-pandemic recovery even as a third wave of COVID-19 rages across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Election reticence expected to temper political battle over federal budget

Opposition parties have laid out their own demands in the weeks leading up to the budget

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. to open up COVID vaccine registration to all B.C. residents 18+ in April

Registration does not equate to being able to book an appointment

(Black Press file photo).
UPDATED: Multiple stabbings at Vancouver Island bush party

Three youths hospitalized after an assault in Comox

Selina Robinson is shown in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday November 17, 2017. British Columbia’s finance minister says her professional training as a family therapist helped her develop the New Democrat government’s first budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she will table Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. finance minister to table historic pandemic-challenged deficit budget

Budget aims to take care of people during pandemic while preparing for post-COVID-19 recovery, Robinson said

Each spring, the Okanagan Fest-of-Ale is held in Penticton. This year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will not be held. However, beer is still available. How much do you know about this beverage? (pxfuel.com)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz

Lord Tweedsmuir’s Tremmel States-Jones jumps a player and the goal line to score a touchdown against the Kelowna Owls in 2019. The face of high school football, along with a majority of other high school sports, could significantly change if a new governance proposal is passed at the B.C. School Sports AGM May 1. (Malin Jordan)
Power struggle: New governance model proposed for B.C. high school sports

Most commissions are against the new model, but B.C. School Sports (BCSS) and its board is in favour

Most Read