Organizers, participants embrace Mud Puddle Trail Run in Williams Lake

Fraser Bjornson is the first runner to come in for the eight kilometre run with a time of 30 minutes and 30 seconds. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Paul Smith is all smiles after completing the five kilometre portion of the Mud Puddle Trail Run Saturday morning on Fox Mountain (May 28). (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lauren Neufeld (from left), Maria McKee and Natalie Swift of the city of Williams Lake, along with Kevin Welsh from the Williams Lake Cycling Club and Kim Lewis of the Cariboo Run Crew host the first ever Mud Puddle Trail Run Saturday morning (May 28) (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Angie Johnson finishes first place in the five kilometre trail run with a time of 29 minutes and 12 seconds. She said she often runs trails on Fox Mountain for fun and fitness. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Theo Bernardy, Pippa the dog, Jeff Bernardy and Noah Allen finish up the five kilometre route. The boys said it was “hard but fun.” (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jan Schmid congratulates her granddaughter Emma Brink for finishing the five-kilometre Mud Puddle Trail Run Saturday, May 28. They participated in the event along with Emma’s mom Jenna, and little brother Evan.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) John Reimer and Wilfred Antonio finish the eight kilometre trail run together at 44 minutes and 59 seconds. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

About 35 runners hit the trails at Fox Mountain Saturday, May 28, for the inaugural Mud Puddle Trail Run.

The event, put on by the city in collaboration with the Williams Lake Cycling Club and Cariboo Run Crew, saw the run getting underway at 10 a.m. starting at the trail head on Mason Road.

“We are excited about the turnout we had and we want to do it again next year,” said Maria McKee, recreation coordinator for adult programming with the city.

Kevin Welsh of the Williams Lake Cycling Club said it was great to see so many people enjoying the trails.

“These trails are a great recreational asset to the city. They’re one of the reasons I moved here.”

Welsh encourages mountain bikers to join the Williams Lake Cycling Club, as membership fees and volunteers help support the trails.

Angie Johnson finished first in the five kilometre trail run with a time of 29 minutes and 12 seconds. She said she runs the trails on Fox Mountain regularly for fun and fitness.

“I run more for my mental health. It’s my vibe. It’s what keeps me sane.”

Second and third place in the five kilometre run went to Mila Islamova and Theo Bernardy.

First place in the eight kilometre run went to Fraser Bjornson at 30 minutes and 30 seconds, followed by Nathan Reimer at 33 minutes and 26 seconds for second place and Luke Reimer took third place with a time of 34 minutes and 25 seconds.

