Organizers, participants embrace Mud Puddle Trail Run in Williams Lake

About 35 runners hit the trails at Fox Mountain Saturday, May 28, for the inaugural Mud Puddle Trail Run.
The event, put on by the city in collaboration with the Williams Lake Cycling Club and Cariboo Run Crew, saw the run getting underway at 10 a.m. starting at the trail head on Mason Road.
“We are excited about the turnout we had and we want to do it again next year,” said Maria McKee, recreation coordinator for adult programming with the city.
Kevin Welsh of the Williams Lake Cycling Club said it was great to see so many people enjoying the trails.
“These trails are a great recreational asset to the city. They’re one of the reasons I moved here.”
Welsh encourages mountain bikers to join the Williams Lake Cycling Club, as membership fees and volunteers help support the trails.
Angie Johnson finished first in the five kilometre trail run with a time of 29 minutes and 12 seconds. She said she runs the trails on Fox Mountain regularly for fun and fitness.
“I run more for my mental health. It’s my vibe. It’s what keeps me sane.”
Second and third place in the five kilometre run went to Mila Islamova and Theo Bernardy.
First place in the eight kilometre run went to Fraser Bjornson at 30 minutes and 30 seconds, followed by Nathan Reimer at 33 minutes and 26 seconds for second place and Luke Reimer took third place with a time of 34 minutes and 25 seconds.
