On American soil

Cariboo ranchers arrive in preparation for Art of the Cowgirls all girls ranch rodeo

Ricky Seelhof (left) an Racquel Russell have arrived in Phoenix, AZ. in preparation for the Art of the Cowgirl ranch rodeo Feb. 8-10. (Photo submitted)

Local cowgirls are trickling in to Phoenix, AZ. where, in just over a week, they’ll be competing at the Art of the Cowgirl all girls ranch rodeo and Western trade show.

The event takes place Feb. 8-10, and six B.C. cowgirls: Racquel Russell, Ricky Seelhof, Keely Durrell, Taylor-Jane Gardner, Haley Rutherford and Karen Coldwell garnered entry for two teams competing int he ranch rodeo portion of the competition, which aims to celebrate, gatehr and connect women with horses and Western art.

Arriving Thursday afternoon, Jan. 31, were Seelhof and Russell, who will be spending their time getting acquainted with the horses they’ll be borrowing for the ranch rodeo in preparation.

“Hats and saddles!” they duo said via a Facebook post upon departing for the Phoenix airport. “Made it through security. Not without repacking boots, ropes and clothes.”

Durrell, Rutherford and Coldwell will be driving to Arizona for the event as Durrell has a horse entered in the elite ranch horse sale at the festival, while Gardner is currently staying two hours outside of Phoenix.

Russell has spent time working on several ranches including Douglas Lake Ranch, Gang Ranch and Alkali Lake Ranch and has been competing in ranch rodeo for the past 20 years.

Seelhof, along with her husband, Chad and three children, own and operate the Woodjam Ranch at Black Creek, while Keely was born and raised at Riske Creek.

At the Art of the Cowgirls, team one called River Ranch (Durrell, Russell, Rutherford and Coldwell) and team two called Woodjam Ranch (Seelhof, Rutherford, Gardner and Russell) will join 18 other teams to compete in events including: sort and doctor, branding, team roping and rein/fence work.



