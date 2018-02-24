Three-time Olympic speedskating medallist Kim Boutin will lead Canada into Pyeongchang Stadium for the closing ceremonies Sunday as flag bearer. (The Canadian Press)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kim Boutin named Canada’s flag bearer for closing ceremony

Two more medals for Canada, including the bronze in men’s hockey

Kim Boutin will be Canada’s flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The 23-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., carried on Canada’s strong tradition in short-track speedskating, racing to three medals in Pyeongchang — silver in the 1,000 metres, and bronze in both the 500 and 1,500.

It was a roller-coaster Games for Boutin, who received death threats on social media after the South Korean star Minjeong Choi was disqualified in the 500. Some South Korean fans blamed Boutin.

Closing ceremonies will take place at 3 a.m. PST.

While you were sleeping:

Snowboarder Sebastien Toutant of Quebec became the first Olympic champion in men’s big air, adding another goal to Canada’s pile.

Team Canada added two medals to its total on Day 15.

Andrew Ebbett of Vernon helped the men’s hockey team secure the bronze in a 6-4 game against the Czech Republic.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4:30 p.m.: Bobsleigh – Open 4-Man Competition

Summerland’s Justin Kripps pushes for a second gold in bobsleigh when he starts his third run this evening. Run 4 begins at 6:15 p.m.

10:15 p.m.: Cross Country Skiing– Women’s

Canada’s Dahria Beatty, Cendrine Browne, Anne-Marie Comeau and Emily Nishikawa all aim for the podium in the 30km Classic Style.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

Previous story
Czechmate: Canada wins men’s Olympic hockey bronze
Next story
BCHL Today: Cowichan Caps play spoiler and Nanaimo wins 10th straight game

Just Posted

Bortolussi a household name at complex

Cheers echo throughout the rafters of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

What does home look like to you?

Columnist David Zirnhelt drops us a line from Mexico

Mount Polley to begin dredging Springer Pit

Water and tailings being stored in the Springer Pit since the 2014 breach will now be returned to the tailings storage facility.

From slime to science: Marie Sharpe Science Fair

Students learn scientific method at school wide fair

Update: Snowfall warning ends for Williams Lake Friday, Feb 23

Several centimetres of snow is expected by the afternoon

Evacuated cat finds his way home seven months after B.C. wildfires

‘He just decided he was going on a holiday — an extended holiday’

BCHL Today: Cowichan Caps play spoiler and Nanaimo wins 10th straight game

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Federal budget to unveil incentive for 5-week second parent leave: official

Goal behind the measure is to give parents more incentive to share child-rearing responsibilities

Notley says Alberta watching B.C. court bid closely, will get no free ride on it

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley ended the three-week ban on B.C. wine, calming the trade war

Trudeau ends troubled India trip in his comfort zone of hockey and youth

The players, 18-25, came to New Delhi from Ladakhi in northern India, as part of outreach program

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kim Boutin named Canada’s flag bearer for closing ceremony

Two more medals for Canada, including the bronze in men’s hockey

Team Canada’s Dave Duncan apologizes after drunken joyride in Pyeongchang

Duncan, his wife Maja and Canadian technical coach William Raine detained by South Korean police

Czechmate: Canada wins men’s Olympic hockey bronze

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scores twice as Canada beats Czech Republic 6-4

Canucks fold 6-3 in first ever trip to Vegas

Daniel Sedin had two points as Canucks fall to the Golden Knights Friday night

Most Read