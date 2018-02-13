OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada hits double digits medals

Women’s ice hockey, mixed doubles curling, luge and speed skating were all wins for Canada

Team Canada picked up three medals on day four of the PyeongChang Olympic Games and scored another win in women’s ice hockey.

While you were sleeping:

Canadian athletes did their country proud on Monday as they hit 10 medals overall after only four days of competition.

The women’s ice hockey team beat Finland 4-1 in round robin play late last night. Vancouver’s Meghan Agosta scored the first goal and Marie-Philip Poulin, Melodie Daoust and Jillian Saulnier picked up the next three for a resounding win. The team takes on the U.S. at 1.10 a.m. PST on Feb. 15.

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won curling gold in the mixed doubles event, beating Switzerland 10-3 early Tuesday morning.

“It’s surreal, to be honest. I don’t think even the first one has sunk in and I don’t think it ever will,” said Lawes.

“But it’s just a dream come true to represent our country on the world’s biggest stage, and to be able to bring this home for Canada is so special.”

Alex Gough brought home Canada’s first-ever Olympic medal in luge with a bronze in the women’s singles event.

“It’s a culmination of all that hard work. It’s everything paying off. It’s four years of keeping going and committing to another Games and getting a reward at the end of it.”

Kim Boutin took home the bronze in women’s short track 500m speed skating.

“A lot of work has gone behind this and I’m really proud to win this medal. It’s a lot of emotion right now,” Boutin said.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4:05 p.m.: Curling – Men’s roundrobin

Canadian curlers take on Italy as they work their way towards the podium.

5:30 p.m.: Snowboard – Men’s halfpipe

Whistler’s Derek Livingston will be fighting for gold in the men’s halfpipe.

3 a.m. (Wednesday): Biathlon – Women’s individual 15km

Prince George-born Sarah Beaudry will compete in the women’s biathlon.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Sure, there are medals to be won but you’ve got to keep the Olympic House clean too! Luckily, a certain athlete as up to the task:

Canada’s standings so far:

Previous story
Veteran Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth to retire
Next story
B.C. sledge hockey player makes Canada’s Paralympic team for second time

Just Posted

Marie Sharpe student reflects on meeting Carey Price

A visit to meet Carey Price lived up to they hype, and then some, for Jayden Fuller-Bouwman.

Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for Williams Lake and south Cariboo

Motorists cautioned to watch for black ice on sections of Highway 97, Highway 20 and the Likely Road

New provincial court judge for Northern Region

Peter Whyte is serving the Williams Lake Provincial Court and other courts in the region

Chilly Monday morning marks BC Family Day

Sunshine and cold are in the forecast for today’s BC Family Day in Williams Lake.

River Kings take game one of CIHL final

River Kings edge Stamps 6-5 in overtime to carry 1-0 series lead heading back to Terrace.

VIDEO: Otter bathtime in the winter sun

Cariboo filmmaker captures playful otter near Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

NDP target housing, child care in return to B.C. legislature

John Horgan’s government will set out agenda for latest legislative session in Throne Speech

B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank

The Vanderhoof man rescued the calf after it got stuck upside down in the snow

Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team admits to fraud in unrelated case

Mike Gould pledged to donate $7.5 million, but Kimberley Dynamiters have yet to receive any cash

B.C. sledge hockey player makes Canada’s Paralympic team for second time

The Paralympic medallist from Quesnel will head to PyeongChang to compete

B.C. RCMP investigating ‘senseless’ duck deaths

Two-door Audi intentionally sped through flock in Cranbrook

MLA apologizes for joke at B.C. Indigenous basketball tournament

North Coast representative Jennifer Rice’s attempt at humour fell flat

Kim Campbell says female broadcasters should not bare arms

Former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

Most Read