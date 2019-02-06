Novice players take lakecity hockey spotlight

The up-and-coming stars of the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association took centre stage on the weekend at the WLMHA Novice House Hockey Tournament.
Played at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on half-ice rinks, and at Total Ice Training Centre, 12 teams made up of seven and eight year olds — six from Williams Lake, four from Quesnel and two from Vanderhoof — had parents, grandparents, friends and peers cheering from the stands all weekend long.
No scores were tallied and fun was the theme as 130 players took part in the weekend, even braving freezing cold temperatures before the crack of dawn Sunday morning all for the love of the game.
“It was a great weekend, and a big success for the kids,” said WLMHA novice/initiation co-ordinator Andrea Moe. “The kids just loved it.”
At the tournament, every player received a medal, Moe noted, and said the dynamic with games at the CMRC and Total Ice worked out great.
“On the smaller ice surface they get way more puck touches,” Moe said. “Players who wouldn’t normally get the puck — they’re scoring, getting lots of action.”
Amber Camille, the novice tournament co-ordinator, added the raffle tables all went well, and thanked all the volunteers including team moms, coaches and all the teams.
