The bench of the Williams Lake Navy Blue Blazin Wolves is all smiles Sunday during a game versus Quesnel as players Kelsey Camille (from left), Micheallaine Evans, Treyson Brereton, Aaron Sanford, Jace Mecham and Hayden Shewchuck and coach JR Camille pause for a break in the action at the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’s Novice House Tournament this past weekend. Games were split between the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and Total Ice Training Centre where 12 teams — six from Williams Lake, four from Quesnel and two from Vanderhoof — competed in the fun event.

Novice players take lakecity hockey spotlight

Players had parents, grandparents, friends and peers cheering from the stands all weekend long

The up-and-coming stars of the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association took centre stage on the weekend at the WLMHA Novice House Hockey Tournament.

Played at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on half-ice rinks, and at Total Ice Training Centre, 12 teams made up of seven and eight year olds — six from Williams Lake, four from Quesnel and two from Vanderhoof — had parents, grandparents, friends and peers cheering from the stands all weekend long.

No scores were tallied and fun was the theme as 130 players took part in the weekend, even braving freezing cold temperatures before the crack of dawn Sunday morning all for the love of the game.

READ MORE: WLMHA hosts novice tourney

“It was a great weekend, and a big success for the kids,” said WLMHA novice/initiation co-ordinator Andrea Moe. “The kids just loved it.”

At the tournament, every player received a medal, Moe noted, and said the dynamic with games at the CMRC and Total Ice worked out great.

“On the smaller ice surface they get way more puck touches,” Moe said. “Players who wouldn’t normally get the puck — they’re scoring, getting lots of action.”

Amber Camille, the novice tournament co-ordinator, added the raffle tables all went well, and thanked all the volunteers including team moms, coaches and all the teams.


Luke Kohlen

Dexten Rolph fires a shot on net, while teammates Wade Hansen (back right) and Kesler Linklater (back left) support.

Williams Lake Red Panthers players Nick Tattrie (from left), Kalan Vath, Chase Benvin, Devaryl Gilpin, Taylor Mckay, Luke Kohlen, Lane Smith, Dylan Van Diest and coach Clay Palmantier are all smiles on the bench during a game Sunday at the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’s Novice House Tournament.

Goaltender Mike Palmantier drops down into the butterfly stance looking to make a save on a penalty shot Sunday during Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Novice House Tournament.

