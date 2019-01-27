Northern swim clubs host another Olympian

The Williams Lake Blue Fins had yet another chance to train with a world-class athlete

Photo submitted Eleven members of the Williams Lake Blue Fins joined clubs from throughout Northern B.C. in Prince George during the weekend for a regional training camp with former Canadian Olympian Richard Hortness.

Less than a week after hosting Candian Olympic swimmer Hilary Caldwell in the lakecity, the Williams Lake Blue Fins had yet another chance to train with a world-class athlete.

Eleven of the Blue Fins top regional swimmers made the trek north to Prince George during the weekend for a regional swim camp to meet and train with Olympic swimmer Richard Hortness.

Hortness swam the 50-metre freestyle for Canada at the 20018 Summer Olympics in Beijing and was part of the Canadian four by 100 freestyle team at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Although he did not achieve an Olympic medal, Hortness placed 10th in sprint freestyle.

Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb said Hortness is an amazing athlete who touched on topics including being leaders in their club, at their school and in their community, and going after their goals.

READ MORE: Blue Fins set records, post best result ever at Kamloops meet

The Blue Fins took part in sessions on nutrition, performance readiness and skill sessions in the water alongside fellow swimmers and coaches from Prince George and Fort St. John.

Participants were selected based on their 200-metre individual medley times, which promotes the ability to swim all strokes and long-term athletic development, Webb said.

“[It was] another amazing opportunity for the athletes in the clubs as they busily prepare for their last chance to make provincials in late February,” Webb said.

READ MORE: Blue Fins to host Canadian Olympic swimmer Hilary Caldwell

Blue Fins who attended were: Lucas Johnston, Dane Ramier, Andrew Shearer, Nic Gysel, Aliya Grant, Jadyn Grant, Jordan Stokes, Marissa Sellars, Braedi Hamar, Rowan Smith and Melissa Elefson.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter