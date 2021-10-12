Northern Capitals, Cariboo Cougars compete in Prince George

The Cariboo Cougars and Northern Capitals include players from across the region. (File Photo)

Jason Peters, Cariboo Hockey

The Northern Capitals just can’t find a way to beat the Fraser Valley Rush.

In a weekend doubleheader between the top two teams in the BC Elite Hockey League U18 female division, the Capitals fell twice to their Lower Mainland rival, 4-1 on Sunday and 3-1 on Saturday. Both games were played at Kin 2 in Prince George.

On Sunday, the Capitals carried a 1-0 lead into the second period but the Rush scored four unanswered goals in the middle frame. Assandra Kehler, Vienna Rubin, Sarah Leroux and Kayla White did the damage offensively for the visitors, who maintained their lead all the way through a scoreless third.

Hailey Armstrong had the lone goal for the Caps.

Clara Juca and Sierra Eagles were the goaltenders of record.

In Saturday’s game, the Capitals were down 2-1 when the puck dropped for the third period and couldn’t come up with an equalizer. Rubin then scored an insurance marker with 11 seconds to play.

The Rush led 1-0 after the first period on a goal by Leroux. Brooklyn Hutchings tied the game in the first six minutes of the second and Jade Lore put the Rush back out in front before the end of the period.

Karsyn Niven (Capitals) and Rebecca Noble (Rush) were the goaltenders.

On Oct. 1 in Surrey, the Rush also took a pair of games from the Capitals, 2-0 and 3-2 in overtime.

The first-place Rush now have a 6-0 record, while the second-place Caps sit at 4-3-0-1.

The next games for the Capitals are Oct. 23-24 in Duncan and Chemainus against the Vancouver Island Seals.

READ MORE: Quesnel U15 rep team hosting hockey tournament at West Fraser Centre

U18 CARIBOO COUGARS

The Cariboo Cougars needed a spark, and Marik Mamic gave it to them.

On Sunday in Victoria, the Cougars were looking to gain a split with the South Island Royals in the second game of a BC Elite Hockey League weekend doubleheader. Thanks largely to Mamic, the U18 Cougars left the rink with a 3-1 victory.

After a scoreless first period, Mamic scored consecutive goals about four minutes apart in the middle frame for a 2-0 Cariboo lead. Oliver Josephson replied for the Royals, but Chase Pacheco netted the only goal of the third period to produce the final result.

Tysen Smith was the winning goaltender and Jaden Vanderlee took the loss.

In Saturday’s opener, the Royals jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead and held on for a 5-4 win.

In that one, the host team was up 5-2 by the end of the second, and a pair of goals by Amar Powar in the third left the Cats just short of the comeback.

Powar finished with a hat trick, while the other Cariboo goal came courtesy of Ryan Toor.

Markus Johansen scored twice for the Royals. Josephson, Luka Jansen Van Rensburg and Nathan King had the other South Island goals.

Vanderlee and Damien Knackstedt were between the pipes for their respective teams.

The Cougars are now 3-3 on the season, a mark that has them in fifth place in the 10-team league. The Royals have a mark of 2-3-0-1.

The Cougars will host the Vancouver Northwest Hawks next weekend. Games are set for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, both at Kin 1.

READ MORE: Quesnel hockey player takes part in historic outdoor game

U17 CARIBOO COUGARS

In other weekend action, the U17 Cougars skated to a 7-1 Saturday win and a 6-5 overtime victory on Sunday against the Royals. Sunday’s OT winner came off the stick of Anthony Duhamel.

The games were played at Kin 1 and CN Centre.

The Cougars improved to 2-2 and the Royals dropped to 0-2-0-2.

The Cats will visit the Vancouver Northwest Hawks next weekend.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor HockeyQuesnelWilliams Lake