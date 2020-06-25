Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contigency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

It appears the NHL may no longer be considering Vancouver as a hub city for playoffs.

In a statement issued Thursday (June 25), the Canucks confirmed the news.

“From the beginning our goal was to help the NHL get hockey back on the ice if we could,” said Trent Carroll. “Although Vancover won’t be a hub city, we are still excited to see hockey start up again.”

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Vancouver’s bid to host 12 teams in coming weeks hit a snag during discussions between the league, Canucks and provincial health officials.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
New B.C.-based podcast a ‘creative outlet’ for longtime junior-hockey broadcaster, coach

Just Posted

Carey Price named 2019/20 Molson Cup player of the year by Canadiens

Price finished the regular season ahead of teammates Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki

Norine Durban appointed SD27 secretary treasurer

Durban replaces Kevin Futcher who went on leave in 2018

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

Williams Lake students hosting climate march this Friday, June 26

The march is being organized by two Lake City Secondary School Columneetza Campus students

Editorial: Quiet weekend ahead

Normally we’d be gearing up for several events in Williams Lake

School teacher tests positive for COVID-19 as B.C. sees two new deaths, 20 cases

First public school teacher to test positive with COVID-19

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contigency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

NDP changing B.C. Hydro rules to import clean electricity

‘Lots of interest’ in developing Burrard Thermal site

B.C. extends temporary layoff period to 24 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic

New limit will closely match CERB timeline

Safe, clean campsites to be made available for seasonal fruit pickers in B.C.

One campsite is planned for the Oliver area in the southern Okanagan and two more are slated for Creston

First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Leadership council cites high rates of sea lice exceeding provincial limits

LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation

The Canadian laboratory testing company was found to have violated its patients’ privacy

Most Read