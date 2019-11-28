New Horsefly skating rink open for all-season use

The little ones in the community have been busy riding their bikes on the new, smooth surface

A new skating rink in Horsefly is open for all season use.

The little ones in the community have been busy riding their bikes on the new, smooth surface, along with the sporadic basketball and floor hockey games, and more, happening.

The project came to life after a combined effort between the Horsefly Board of Trade, the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department and the Horsefly Community Club.

Linda Bartsch, a member of the HVFD, said the new, installed surface should hold ice a lot better than before and the new boards are as solid as a rock.

“The second opening on the school side will make it a lot easier to remove the snow, so sharpen up your skates, folks, and get ready. The rink provides a great opportunity to get outdoors in the winter, for everyone.”

Now 90 per cent complete, two remaining projects await completion, Bartsch said, including a gate on the school side of the rink and seats and a roof over the bench along its side.

“A huge thank you to all the volunteers who have attended numerous work bees over the summer,” she said.

Pledges, meanwhile, are still coming in, she added, and can be dropped off at Horsefly Service or mailed to Horsefly Board of Trade, Box 83, Horsefly, B.C., V0L 1L0.



