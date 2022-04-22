.

New board of directors for Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association

All positions were acclaimed

Members of the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association (WLMHA) held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) April 13, electing a new board.

For the 2022-23 season, the new board of directors will include:

President – Dustie Coombes (Acclaimed)

Past President – Mike Rispin (Acclaimed)

1st Vice President – Chris Ford (Acclaimed)

2nd Vice President – Tanis Rosa (Acclaimed)

Treasurer – Robin Ford (Acclaimed)

Secretary – Quynn Passeri (Acclaimed)

Directors at Large – All Acclaimed

Aaron Relf

Jeremy Forester

Lance MacDonald

Matt Sherlock

Chris Moore

WLMHA is still needing four more directors. Anyone interested should reach out to the WLMHA office.

