New board of directors for Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association

Members of the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association (WLMHA) held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) April 13, electing a new board.

For the 2022-23 season, the new board of directors will include:

President – Dustie Coombes (Acclaimed)

Past President – Mike Rispin (Acclaimed)

1st Vice President – Chris Ford (Acclaimed)

2nd Vice President – Tanis Rosa (Acclaimed)

Treasurer – Robin Ford (Acclaimed)

Secretary – Quynn Passeri (Acclaimed)

Directors at Large – All Acclaimed

Aaron Relf

Jeremy Forester

Lance MacDonald

Matt Sherlock

Chris Moore

WLMHA is still needing four more directors. Anyone interested should reach out to the WLMHA office.

