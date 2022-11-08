The torch-lighting ceremony at the 55-Plus B.C. Games in Victoria earlier this year. (B.C. Games photo)

The torch-lighting ceremony at the 55-Plus B.C. Games in Victoria earlier this year. (B.C. Games photo)

Nanaimo to host 55-Plus B.C. Games in 2025

City of Nanaimo and Tourism Nanaimo partner on successful bid

Nanaimo will host the 55-Plus B.C. Games in 2025.

The B.C. Senior Games Society made the announcement Tuesday, Nov. 8.

According to the City of Nanaimo, the bid was submitted earlier this year by the city and Tourism Nanaimo, with support from Snuneymuxw First Nation, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools and numerous local sports organizations.

Nanaimo hosted what used to be called the B.C. Seniors Games in 2007, attracting more than 3,500 athletes to the city to compete in 26 sports and leisure activities.

The Games in 2025 will be held between Sept. 9-13 and will include opening and closing ceremonies and up to 30 different sport and recreation competitions.

A press release from the city noted that the event is an excellent opportunity to promote sport tourism, and cited an ecomomic impact report this year that estimated that the 55-Plus B.C. Games can have a $6.5-million impact on host communities.

Nanaimo Mayor Krog, in the release, said the city is thrilled to have been chosen as hosts.

“Nanaimo has a long history of successfully hosting high-profile, multi-sport games and we are well-known for our hospitality, volunteerism and excellent sporting facilities,” he said. “These games will continue to build on that success while showcasing the beautiful community we live in.”

Ian Simpson, chairperson of Tourism Nanaimo, said in the release that the application was a chance to use a “Team Nanaimo” approach on a comprehensive bid package that drew attention to the community and its facilities.

