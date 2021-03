It has been a busy year at the hill

Mount Timothy Recreation Resort hosted many patrons last weekend, with lots of fresh powder plus groomed runs for all to enjoy. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Mount Timothy Recreation Resort is hosting themed events through the month of March.

March 13 and 14 the theme is From the Past retro weekend, and March 27 and 28 is Fun on the Runs.

