After months of hard work and preparations, Mt. Timothy Ski Resort announced an opening date of Monday, Dec. 23. (Mt. Timothy Ski Resort Facebook photo)

Mt. Timothy Ski Resort announces opening Monday, Dec. 23

The hill is groomed and ready for customers

The new owners and management of Mt. Timothy Ski Resort took to social media Saturday afternoon to announce the hill will open Monday, Dec. 23.

Last week, Walter Bramsleven, general manager of Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort, said a few more inches were needed before the hill could officially open to skiers and snowboarders for the season.

On the hill’s Facebook page, the resort noted hours of operation will be 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., with the lodge staying open until 6:30 p.m.

The resort is expected to be open from Monday, Dec. 23 through to Jan. 5, only closed on Christmas day.

