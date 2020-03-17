The staff at Mt. Timothy Ski Area will remain open for the coming weekend, however, will be limited its lodge to no more than 50 people inside. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Mt. Timothy Ski Area to remain open for coming weekend

“We truly hope that with all these measures our guests will feel comfortably safe.”

Management at Mt. Timothy Ski Area has announced the hill will remain open for this coming weekend and, hopefully, beyond, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over and above our already exceptional cleaning and health program, we will be undertaking further measures to enhance the safety of our guests at our facilities,” management said in a message to patrons on its Facebook page.

“This includes, but not limited to, wiping our Moneris machines after each transaction with disinfectant wipes, wiping down of each chair and table immediately after guests have used them, constant cleaning and wiping of railings, conducted a thorough cleaning of the entire facility including walls and windows — all of which we have been doing over the last week — as well as now limiting our lodge to no more than 50 guests inside as per BC Healthy Authority recommendations.”

READ MORE: Mt. Timothy announces opening Dec. 23

With great weather in the forecast for the coming weekend and the hill’s opening days Thursday through Sunday, staff welcome guests to take advantage of its outdoor patio areas over the coming weeks.

“Also, we will advise clients to socially space themselves at least one metre apart at all times and we will have signs posted at the lift line, as well as at the lodge,” the post says.

“We truly hope that with all these measures our guests will feel comfortably safe at our outdoor recreation facility so that residents and guests have a place to relax and enjoy some fresh air and have some fun during these particularly trying times.”

READ MORE: New owners resurrect Mt. Timothy ski hill

Management thanked all of its guests, as well as its staff, for supporting not only the ski hill, but enhancing everyone’s environment.

The hill is open Thursday through Sunday until March 29. Lift hours are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.


