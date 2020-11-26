Mt. Timothy nearing opening date; owners excited for upcoming season

Once open, hours will be Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The new, renovated Wrangler Cabin is available for rent at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort. (Photo submitted)

Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort management and staff are counting the days until opening for the 2020/21 season.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the hill promises to offer a safe, outdoor winter activity for the entire family.

Once open, hours will be Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The restaurant will be open from Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Christmas break schedule will see the mountain open through the holidays from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, and closed on Christmas Day.

Family Day, meanwhile, is planned to be celebrated on Feb. 15, 2021.

Since taking over ownership of the hill in 2019, Mt. Timothy Ski Area’s new owners, KevLar Development Group, have made significant investment into renovations and upgrades. The restaurant lodge received major infrastructure improvements, including a new kitchen and bathroom renovations, and the half-completed building at the base of the hill is now finished and ready to be used for rentals.

Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort’s new assistant general manager Launna Bell said they are hoping Mother Nature co-operates as everyone is chomping at the bit to get the ski season underway.

“More snow in the forecast would be wonderful,” Bell said.

Under the current, provincial health guidelines, Mt. Timothy Ski Area management has released its COVID-19 policy for the upcoming season, which reads as follows:

FACE COVERINGS

• Face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces. They may be removed in the lodge while seated. All staff will be required to wear face coverings.

LIFT LINES

• Ride the lift with only those in your bubble. Singles will be allowed. Lift attendants will wear face coverings.

• Please maintain a distance of two metres from others while in the lift line.

• Gloves are required to be worn while on the lift.

INDOOR SPACES

• Hand sanitizer will be available upon entry.

• Season Pass holders please come ready to ski to eliminate going into the lodge.

• Cubbies and lockers will not be available to use. Please keep items in your vehicle.

• Physical barriers will be place at till areas.

• Please use credit/debit for payment whenever possible.

• Please follow directional flow for entry and exit points.

• Face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces.

• Indoor spaces will have reduced capacity to allow for more space. Please limit your time inside to allow for everyone to have a chance to come in.

• Please follow and adhere to all signage.

• Bathrooms will have reduced capacity and may have some wait times to use.

ENHANCED CLEANING

• Enhanced cleaning will occur throughout the day, high touch areas will be cleaned on a regular basis. Thorough cleaning and sanitizing will occur at the end of each day.

SNOW SCHOOL

• Instructors will wear face coverings and face shields during lessons.

• Lesson participants will be required to wear a face covering.

• Individual lessons will still be available.

• Group lessons will only be available with people in your bubble.

• If you are sick or experiencing symptoms please reschedule your lesson.

GUEST RESPONSIBILITIES

• If you are sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 please stay home.

• If you have travelled outside of Canada or been in contact with anyone who has travelled outside of Canada in the past two weeks, please stay home.

• Please adhere to all requests and signage while at the hill.

• Maintain a social distance of two metres from anyone not in your bubble.

• Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer frequently. Cough into your sleeve or elbow.

• Please be respectful of all staff and their requests.

For anyone looking for a little staycation this winter, Mt. Timothy patrons also now have the option of renting a cabin overnight.

Bell said the Wrangler Cabin has been completely renovated and is now available for rent. The cabin has ski-in and ski-out access, along with space to park a sled at the front door for those wishing to explore the Gold Rush Snowmobile Trail system.

The cabin is located at the base of the ski hill and sleeps four with a double bed and a fold-out couch, small kitchenette, hot plate, microwave and dishes and utensils. There is also a small bathroom and shower. For cabin inquiries e-mail mttimothyevents@gmail.com.

Bell also said two new, log liftee shacks have been completed and will be a wonderful addition the hill.

