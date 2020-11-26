The new, renovated Wrangler Cabin is available for rent at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort. (Photo submitted)

The new, renovated Wrangler Cabin is available for rent at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort. (Photo submitted)

Mt. Timothy nearing opening date; owners excited for upcoming season

Once open, hours will be Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort management and staff are counting the days until opening for the 2020/21 season.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the hill promises to offer a safe, outdoor winter activity for the entire family.

Once open, hours will be Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The restaurant will be open from Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Christmas break schedule will see the mountain open through the holidays from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, and closed on Christmas Day.

Family Day, meanwhile, is planned to be celebrated on Feb. 15, 2021.

Since taking over ownership of the hill in 2019, Mt. Timothy Ski Area’s new owners, KevLar Development Group, have made significant investment into renovations and upgrades. The restaurant lodge received major infrastructure improvements, including a new kitchen and bathroom renovations, and the half-completed building at the base of the hill is now finished and ready to be used for rentals.

Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort’s new assistant general manager Launna Bell said they are hoping Mother Nature co-operates as everyone is chomping at the bit to get the ski season underway.

“More snow in the forecast would be wonderful,” Bell said.

Under the current, provincial health guidelines, Mt. Timothy Ski Area management has released its COVID-19 policy for the upcoming season, which reads as follows:

FACE COVERINGS

• Face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces. They may be removed in the lodge while seated. All staff will be required to wear face coverings.

LIFT LINES

• Ride the lift with only those in your bubble. Singles will be allowed. Lift attendants will wear face coverings.

• Please maintain a distance of two metres from others while in the lift line.

• Gloves are required to be worn while on the lift.

INDOOR SPACES

• Hand sanitizer will be available upon entry.

• Season Pass holders please come ready to ski to eliminate going into the lodge.

• Cubbies and lockers will not be available to use. Please keep items in your vehicle.

• Physical barriers will be place at till areas.

• Please use credit/debit for payment whenever possible.

• Please follow directional flow for entry and exit points.

• Face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces.

• Indoor spaces will have reduced capacity to allow for more space. Please limit your time inside to allow for everyone to have a chance to come in.

• Please follow and adhere to all signage.

• Bathrooms will have reduced capacity and may have some wait times to use.

ENHANCED CLEANING

• Enhanced cleaning will occur throughout the day, high touch areas will be cleaned on a regular basis. Thorough cleaning and sanitizing will occur at the end of each day.

SNOW SCHOOL

• Instructors will wear face coverings and face shields during lessons.

• Lesson participants will be required to wear a face covering.

• Individual lessons will still be available.

• Group lessons will only be available with people in your bubble.

• If you are sick or experiencing symptoms please reschedule your lesson.

GUEST RESPONSIBILITIES

• If you are sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 please stay home.

• If you have travelled outside of Canada or been in contact with anyone who has travelled outside of Canada in the past two weeks, please stay home.

• Please adhere to all requests and signage while at the hill.

• Maintain a social distance of two metres from anyone not in your bubble.

• Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer frequently. Cough into your sleeve or elbow.

• Please be respectful of all staff and their requests.

For anyone looking for a little staycation this winter, Mt. Timothy patrons also now have the option of renting a cabin overnight.

Bell said the Wrangler Cabin has been completely renovated and is now available for rent. The cabin has ski-in and ski-out access, along with space to park a sled at the front door for those wishing to explore the Gold Rush Snowmobile Trail system.

The cabin is located at the base of the ski hill and sleeps four with a double bed and a fold-out couch, small kitchenette, hot plate, microwave and dishes and utensils. There is also a small bathroom and shower. For cabin inquiries e-mail mttimothyevents@gmail.com.

Bell also said two new, log liftee shacks have been completed and will be a wonderful addition the hill.

Read More: Stamps, Central Interior Hockey League, cancel 2020/21 season

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Caribooskiing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Indigenous hockey legend dies following COVID-19 complications
Next story
OUR HOMETOWN: Rispin skates through pandemic at helm of minor hockey

Just Posted

Patrons exercise at Re4rm Fitness prior to last week’s new, provincial COVID-19 regulations. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake fitness centres adapt amid new COVID-19 regulations

Gymnastics, dance studios, martial arts, yoga, pilates, strength and conditioning impacted

Patrons enjoy some skiing and the views at the top of the chairlift at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Mt. Timothy nearing opening date; owners excited for upcoming season

Once open, hours will be Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

School District 27 announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 this week at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘It was just a matter of time’: SD27 superintendent confirms two COVID-19 cases at LCSS

An entire PE class is self-isolating as Interior Health engages in contact tracing

A volunteer with the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association for the past 12 years and its current president, Mike Rispin moved to the lakecity in 1991. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Rispin skates through pandemic at helm of minor hockey

“I never did plan on staying here, but I liked the outdoor activities,” Rispin said.

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 65 new cases of COVID-19

Province-wide, there are 887 new cases of the virus

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

New faces in education, finance, economic recovery

The corporate headquarters of Pfizer Canada are seen in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The chief medical adviser at Health Canada says Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be approved in Canada next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Health Canada expects first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved next month

Canada has a purchase deal to buy at least 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine,

FILE – A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample during an antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub, in Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test

Test costs $75 and is available in B.C. and Ontario

The grey region of this chart shows the growth of untraced infection, due to lack of information on potential sources. With added staff and reorganization, the gap is stabilized, Dr. Bonnie Henry says. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

People now notified of test results by text message

Most Read