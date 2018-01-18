Mt. Timothy hopeful for great rest of season

After a late start to the season, Mt. Timothy Ski Area is seeing good snow conditions and crowds, says Mt. Timothy Ski Society president Ryan Wonnacott. (Sam Fait photo)

With a late start now in the past, Mt. Timothy Ski Area president Ryan Wonnacott is optimistic the rest of the season will be a great one.

After opening Jan. 6 due to a lack of snowfall and lightning strikes damaging the chair lift, Wonnacott said he’s seen eager skiers, boarders and families all help fill the parking lot since.

“It’s been really good,” Wonnacott said. “The conditions are great. We’ve got over a 90-centimetre base right now and it’s our 30th anniversary season. We’re just hoping people come up and enjoy the skiing and help support the hill.”

In the fall, Mt. Timothy Ski Area raised more than $86,000 in donations in order to keep the ski area up and running this season. The late start to the year that followed didn’t help matters, either, but Wonnacott said day-to-day operations are back on track and running smoothly and crowds have been great so far.

“It was a slow start but we’re definitely happy to be open now and we’ll have quite a few events happening to help celebrate 30 years,” he said.

“With the late start we lost our three biggest weeks of the year, but unfortunately that’s just how it was. We’re just keeping on moving forward and we’ve got great snow now and we’re just going to keep building on what we’ve got.

“Caroline’s [Sherrer, Mt. Timothy Ski Area general manager] got a great staff and we’re excited to have people up to enjoy what we have to offer.”

Of the donations the hill received in the fall, Wonnacott said no specific projects are in the works, but noted dealing with past debt, maintaining existing infrastructure and ensuring a safe skiing environment and exceptional running conditions are the top priority.

School Ski groups are currently in full swing visiting the hill, and the Nancy Greene Ski League is also already underway on the slopes. Regular operating times are from Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3:20 p.m.

The hill will be celebrating BC Family Day on Monday, Feb. 12, and spring hours are slated to begin on March from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The last day of operation is currently listed as April 2.

Clancy’s On the Hill is also open in the day lodge offering fresh-baked cinnamon rolls and cookies, homemade soups, chili and comfort food favourites.

The Mt. Timothy Ski Society Dinner and Auction is also coming up Saturday, Feb. 17 in 100 Mile House at the Valley Room. Tickets for the auction are available from MTSS directors or by contacting the hill on Facebook.

Wonnacott added he hopes people will continue to show their support for the ski area as more snow flies this season in the Cariboo.

“Having lost our three big weeks over the holidays we just hope people really come out and show we’re still a valued part of the community,” he said.

For up-to-date conditions at Mt. Timothy visit its Facebook page, go to www.skitimothy.com for live webcams and events schedules or call the snow phone at 1-833-392-1446.