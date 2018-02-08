Mt. Timothy dealing with record snowfall

Staff at Mt. Timothy Ski Area are at work dealing with this week’s record snowfall.

Mt. Timothy Ski Area is busy working clearing snow on its access road after this week’s record snowfall. The hill is gearing up for BC Family Day celebrations Monday by offering half off lift passes. (Jimmy Lulua photo)

With Family Day celebrations planned for Monday, staff at Mt. Timothy Ski Area are at work dealing with this week’s record snowfall.

While the amount of fresh snow is a welcome addition to the slopes, the hill remained closed Thursday due to the heavy amount of snowfall on its access road as plows weren’t able to clear the large amount of snow.

According to the ski area’s snow phone crews were slated to be working throughout the day Thursday to hopefully have the road in driveable condition by Friday morning for opening.

On Monday, Mt. Timothy Ski Area is celebrating BC Family Day by offering 50 per cent off day tickets, and is inviting Cariboo families to come up to enjoy the day.

For updates on the access road’s status and hill conditions visit its Facebook page by searching ‘Mt. Timothy Ski Area,’ check its website at www.skitimothy.com or call the snow phone at 1-833-392-1446.