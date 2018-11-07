Mt. Timothy board hopeful for sale and future of ski hill following AGM

To date, Kidston said they’ve had several people interested in purchasing the ski hill

Angie Mindus photo The Mt. Timothy Ski Society hosted its annual general meeting Sunday in Lac La Hache to provide information to members on the looming sale and transfer of the ski area, and to discuss the hill’s future.

While hopeful for the sale and takeover of Mt. Timothy Ski Area, the Mt. Timothy Ski Society’s annual general meeting Sunday left members feeling optimistic about the future of the hill, said society president Michael Kidston.

“It went really well,” Kidston said. “And I think we had a pretty good turnout of about 40 people, which is good for a Mt. Timothy AGM.”

Joining members at the meeting were two surprise guests: former Canadian Olympic skier Nancy Greene Raine and Canada West Ski Association CEO Chris Nicholson, who offered their support for the struggling ski area.

“It was mostly an information meeting and we had some motions passed to allow the directors to transfer the operating agreement from the society to a potential purchaser, which was a big thing for us,” he said.

In September, the MTSS announced the ski hill would not be opening, and said the hill would be sold for $200,000 in order to retire outstanding debt. A potential buyer would then takeover all operating agreements with the lands branch.

To date, Kidston said they’ve had several people interested in purchasing the ski hill.

“We’ve had an offer from a group of Chinese investors that was rather one-sided and we made a counter offer that was more in our favour, and there’s been some interest from a group of local businessmen.

“We’re cautiously optimistic, and I’m wildly hopeful.”

That said, the hill won’t be opening this season, however, things seem to be moving in the right direction, Kidston added.

“Certainly nothing will be going on this year, but if we can get somebody to takeover the operating agreement, then they’ll have a full summer next year to prepare and be ready at this time.”

The meeting, meanwhile, began at 3:05 p.m. and adjourned at 3:47 p.m., Kidston said, adding it was attended mostly by MTSS members.

A good piece of news for the ski hill, Kidston said, is the recent acquisition of the road leading to the ski area by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“That will certainly help,” Kidston said, noting in past years, snow removal and maintenance has been hit or miss due to its designation as a forest service road.

“Overall, it was a very productive meeting, and very positive.”

Incumbent directors returning to serve their terms on the MTSS board of directors are Kidston, Kristy Anderson, Rudi Baumann and Bob Wanless. New directors elected at the AGM were Ken Day, Gernot Zemanek, Morgan Day, Ryan Grady and Jan Kidston.



