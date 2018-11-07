Angie Mindus photo The Mt. Timothy Ski Society hosted its annual general meeting Sunday in Lac La Hache to provide information to members on the looming sale and transfer of the ski area, and to discuss the hill’s future.

Mt. Timothy board hopeful for sale and future of ski hill following AGM

To date, Kidston said they’ve had several people interested in purchasing the ski hill

While hopeful for the sale and takeover of Mt. Timothy Ski Area, the Mt. Timothy Ski Society’s annual general meeting Sunday left members feeling optimistic about the future of the hill, said society president Michael Kidston.

“It went really well,” Kidston said. “And I think we had a pretty good turnout of about 40 people, which is good for a Mt. Timothy AGM.”

Joining members at the meeting were two surprise guests: former Canadian Olympic skier Nancy Greene Raine and Canada West Ski Association CEO Chris Nicholson, who offered their support for the struggling ski area.

“It was mostly an information meeting and we had some motions passed to allow the directors to transfer the operating agreement from the society to a potential purchaser, which was a big thing for us,” he said.

READ MORE: New accommodations and more terrain at Troll Ski Resort near Quesnel

In September, the MTSS announced the ski hill would not be opening, and said the hill would be sold for $200,000 in order to retire outstanding debt. A potential buyer would then takeover all operating agreements with the lands branch.

To date, Kidston said they’ve had several people interested in purchasing the ski hill.

“We’ve had an offer from a group of Chinese investors that was rather one-sided and we made a counter offer that was more in our favour, and there’s been some interest from a group of local businessmen.

“We’re cautiously optimistic, and I’m wildly hopeful.”

That said, the hill won’t be opening this season, however, things seem to be moving in the right direction, Kidston added.

“Certainly nothing will be going on this year, but if we can get somebody to takeover the operating agreement, then they’ll have a full summer next year to prepare and be ready at this time.”

The meeting, meanwhile, began at 3:05 p.m. and adjourned at 3:47 p.m., Kidston said, adding it was attended mostly by MTSS members.

READ MORE: Mt. Timothy opening decision down to the wire

A good piece of news for the ski hill, Kidston said, is the recent acquisition of the road leading to the ski area by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“That will certainly help,” Kidston said, noting in past years, snow removal and maintenance has been hit or miss due to its designation as a forest service road.

“Overall, it was a very productive meeting, and very positive.”

Incumbent directors returning to serve their terms on the MTSS board of directors are Kidston, Kristy Anderson, Rudi Baumann and Bob Wanless. New directors elected at the AGM were Ken Day, Gernot Zemanek, Morgan Day, Ryan Grady and Jan Kidston.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach
Next story
Kerley named one of FMAAA’s hardest working players for October

Just Posted

Mt. Timothy board hopeful for sale and future of ski hill following AGM

To date, Kidston said they’ve had several people interested in purchasing the ski hill

Williams Lake building permits total $35 million for 2018

“We’ve had 84 building permits issued for 2018,” said the city’s director of municipal services

Environment Canada’s automated weather update telephone service used heavily

Around 25 million calls come into the service monthly across Canada

Second degree murder charge confirmed in connection with Tsi Del Del homicide

The accused is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court Nov. 7

UTV stolen from local business located

That’s following an extensive search, and after numerous tips from the public helped in its location

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader inititally said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

The Calgary man, who was not impaired, was ticketed while driving on the Lions Gate Bridge

Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Penticton’s Tyler Luscombe and his friends are running to raise money for his Paralympian brother

B.C. mom wins daycare contract fight after kids insulted in text message

Operator had tried to sue for $1,800 when mom pulled her children without giving 30 days’ notice

Second degree murder charge confirmed in connection with Tsi Del Del homicide

The accused is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court Nov. 7

Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Canada won the first match up 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, then dropped the second bout 3-1 in Langley, B.C., the next night

U.S. midterms bring new sources of trade uncertainty for Canada

Experts says the Democrats’ majority victory in the House of Representatives means ratification

Canadians tuning out real CRA agents because of CRA phone scammers

The CRA and the RCMP hosted briefing in Ottawa as they try to crack down on call centres loaded with fraudsters who phone Canadians

Most Read