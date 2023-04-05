Mt. Timothy 2022-23 finishes ski season with a splash

Connor Szatmari of Kamloops made a splash with his costume at the Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort Slush Cup where competitors tried to ski across the pool of water. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A Slush Cup competitor makes it across the pond, as the crowd watches. The competition went for about seven rounds until a final three remained, deciding to split the top honour rather than to keep trying to cross the pool. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Caleb Engel of 150 Mile House splashes across the pool to the delight of onlookers choosing to stay dry. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Luke Robertson was making a splash as a bear at the Slush Cup on April 2. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Evan McGrath gets some air while competing in the 2023 Mt. Timothy Recreation Area Slush Cup on April 2. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kohei Baba clears the pool during the 2023 Mt. Timothy Recreation Area Slush Cup on April 2. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jesse Hohert was one of a few snowboarders trying to make it across the pool at the 2023 Mt. Timothy Recreation Area Slush Cup on April 2. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Olen Grady was dressed for summer while trying to ski across the pool at the 2023 Mt. Timothy Recreation Area Slush Cup on April 2. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Charlie Gash makes the far side of the Slush Cup pool on April 2 at Mt. Timothy. Gash was one of the final three winning participants who managed to stay out of the pool. (Melinda McKinnon photo)

Mt. Timothy finished off their 2022-23 season with a splash on April 2 with their annual Slush Cup competition.

Despite the return to winter temperatures and fresh snow, the spring event had a high number of keen competitors.

Twenty-eight brave participants attempted to win the event, skimming on skis or snowboards across the pool of slushy water to make it to the other side instead of taking a dip in icy water.

Starting from near the top of the tubing area, those who made it across the pool then had to drop down the slope to try again.

A couple more were eliminated in the second run, ending up in the pool instead of on the other side.

Most of this group made it across both times, and the process continued until there were only three of the 28 who didn’t take a dip in the pool to end the season.

The winners were Charlie Gash of Williams Lake, and Gibson Fast, and Nelson Swann both from 100 Mile House.

Mt. Timothy management celebrated with sundaes for everyone and said it was a great end to a season which included some record snowfalls.

