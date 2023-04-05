Mt. Timothy 2022-23 finishes ski season with a splash

Mt. Timothy finished off their 2022-23 season with a splash on April 2 with their annual Slush Cup competition.
Despite the return to winter temperatures and fresh snow, the spring event had a high number of keen competitors.
Twenty-eight brave participants attempted to win the event, skimming on skis or snowboards across the pool of slushy water to make it to the other side instead of taking a dip in icy water.
Starting from near the top of the tubing area, those who made it across the pool then had to drop down the slope to try again.
A couple more were eliminated in the second run, ending up in the pool instead of on the other side.
Most of this group made it across both times, and the process continued until there were only three of the 28 who didn’t take a dip in the pool to end the season.
The winners were Charlie Gash of Williams Lake, and Gibson Fast, and Nelson Swann both from 100 Mile House.
Mt. Timothy management celebrated with sundaes for everyone and said it was a great end to a season which included some record snowfalls.
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Skiing and SnowboardingWilliams Lake