Participants and organizers march through Boitanio Park during the 2019 Walk to End ALS in Williams Lake. Due to COVID-19, this year’s walk will take place throughout the province virtually. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Mr. PG to be lit up purple in recognition of ALS Awareness Month

The annual Walk to End ALS will march along online amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Society of BC said it is excited to bring communities together virtually to show its support for the Walk to End ALS.

Walk events across the province will be transformed into an online experience in light of the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19 and physical distancing measures being take to stop its spread.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 20 — the day before Global ALS Awareness Day.

More information on this year’s virtual walks will be posted in the near future online at www.walktoendals.ca.

Eileen Campbell, a Williams Lake ALS Walk organizer, said she’d like to encourage families and individuals to get out on June 20 to take part in the event. Residents can also visit the website to donate directly to the Williams Lake Walk to End ALS, she said.

She’d also like to invite Quesnel residents to participate in the virtual walk in their own community, and thinks it would be a neat idea to compile photos submitted online through the walk’s e-mail address at williamslakewalk@alsbc.ca.

The Province, meanwhile, has proclaimed the month of June as ALS Awareness Month and, on June 1 and June 2, B.C. landmark buildings will be lit up in the ALS colour purple to show support for people living with the disease.

READ MORE: Eighth annual Walk to End ALS honours Bill Montgomery

B.C. landmarks supporting ALS Awareness Month include:

June 1

• Science World, Vancouver

• Mr. PG, Prince George

• Parliament buildings, Victoria (Ceremonial entrance and front fountain)

• Kelowna General Hospital (skywalk and main lobby)

• Spirit of Sail, Kelowna

June 2

• Northern Lights Display at BC Place, Vancouver

• Canada Place Sails of Light, Vancouver

If you would like to join and light up your building contact support@alsbc.ca.

ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a fatal and rapidly progressive neuromuscular disease which robs a person of their ability to speak, walk, eat or breath. There is no known cause or cure for ALS. More than 400 British Columbians and 3,000 Canadians are living with ALS currently.

The ALS Society of BC works to provide direct support to ALS patients, along with their families and caregivers, to ensure the best life possible while living with ALS, and is dedicated to finding a cause, and cure, of the disease.


