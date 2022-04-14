Mount Timothy shreds powder one last time

More than 40 skiers and snowmobilers participated end of season fun

Mount Timothy celebrated the end of its season with the inaugural Snow Much and More, which included a Braap and Board relay race where braves skiers and snowboarders were pulled up the mountain by a snowmobile. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Mount Timothy Recreational Resort officially wrapped up its season last weekend with an inaugural Snow Much and More event.

More than 40 avid skiers and snowmobilers participated in a poker run and a Braap and Board relay race. The Braap and Board was especially popular for both spectators and the dozen skiers and snowboarders who teamed up with snowmobile riders for the intense event.

Clinging to a tow rope, skiers or boarders raced along behind the snowmobile as they roared up to the top of the mountain as fast as they could. The skier or boarder then raced down back to the lodge to see who could get the fastest time.

Skier Marina Guimond was left out of breath and coursing with adrenaline after coming down the mountain. It was the first time she’d done anything like it.

“I’ll laugh about it later,” Guimond said. “I’ve never gone uphill in my life, skiing anyways, but it was super cool and I’d highly recommend it at least once.”

Snowmobiler Ryan Grady enjoyed the experience even though he and his partner spun out on the first corner and had to restart. He said those with more experience riding snowmobiles likely had an easier time than he did.

“I think everyone is having fun, that’s the best part, and no one got hurt,” Grady said.

In the end, it was Larry Henderson and Glen Tanner – the mountain’s ski school instructor – who won the relay race with a time of 4:41.

General manager Launna Groves said the event was the perfect way to end their season.

“It’s amazing. I wasn’t sure what the turnout was going to be but it’s great.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

A dozen participants took part in Mount TImothy’s Braap and Board relay race Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Rob Sanford roars up the slopes of Mount Timothy on the back of a snowmobile. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Glen Tanner grins happily as he heads for Mount Timothy’s upper lodge for some food and drink after competing in the Braap and Board relay race. Tanner and his partner Larry Henderson ultimately won the race with a time of 4:41. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A snowboarder glides down Mount Timothy at the Snow Much and More year-end event. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Marina Guimond sits back as she rides behind a snowmobile to the top of Mount Timothy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Mount Timothy’s ski school director, Glen Tanner, slides to a halt after taking part in the Snow Much and More Braap and Board Relay Race. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Mount Timothy celebrated the end of its season with the inaugural Snow Much and More, which included a Braap and Board relay race where braves skiers and snowboarders were pulled up the mountain by a snowmobile. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Brian Henderson grins as he ensures his tow rope is safely secured to his snowmobile prior to taking place in the Snow Much and More Braap and Board Relay Race. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Tony Kunka salomons down the slopes of Mount Timothy last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Reichert Sanford glides across the snow uphill as he clings to a rope tied to the back of Rob Sanford’s snowmobile. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Mount Timothy celebrated the end of its season with the inaugural Snow Much and More, which included a Braap and Board relay race where braves skiers and snowboarders were pulled up the mountain by a snowmobile. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The snow falls on spectators and participants of Mount Timothy’s Innagural Snow Much and More season end event. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Mount Timothy Ski Resort’s general manager Launna Groves. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Glen Tanner Salomons down the hill at Mount Timothy Ski Resort. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Tony Kunka flashes a thumbs up as he prepares to ride up the slopes of Mount Timothy behind a snowmobile. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A snowboarder rides behind a snowmobile at Mount Timothy last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)