Mount Timothy set to open in time for Christmas

Glen Tanner grins happily as he heads for Mount Timothy’s upper lodge for some food and drink after competing in the Braap and Board relay race last season. Tanner and his partner Larry Henderson ultimately won the race with a time of 4:41. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

All Mount Timothy Recreation Resort needs is one more good snowfall to start grooming for this year’s season.

Mount Timothy’s general manager Launna Groves said she and her staff are looking to get another foot-and-a-half of snow and consistent cold weather. She said the popular ski hill should be open by Dec. 16, weather and snowfall permitting.

“We definitely need more snow. We’ve only got 16 centimetres of snow, so it’s unfortunately not enough to start our track packing,” Groves said. “We are kind of hoping that everybody, including our staff, will start doing a snow dance here shortly so we can start moving on with getting the hill prepped for opening day.”

Groves said that once they get the snow they need and have the trails groomed she’ll be able to begin advertising the start of the season more vigorously.

This season Groves said that skiers will notice several new infrastructure upgrades around the hill. They have added two new lift shacks at the top of the hill for their chair lift and T-Bar. Groves said they are nice log buildings that are heated and have power, which will keep her lift attendants “nice and cozy.”

They have also added new log shelters at the bottom and top of the hill for patrons to use. Groves said the shelters are not quite complete, but will be finished in the spring, with stone fireplaces to warm them. Mount Timothy has also constructed a new three-bay garage for snowmobiles.

Groves said that plans to offer snowboard instructor classes fell through this year due to a lack of interest. Mount Timothy could always use more ski and snowboard instructors.

“If there’s anybody interested in wanting to become an instructor, definitely reach out to the ski hill. If I can get the interest I would definitely see what we could do to put on a course.”

Season passes are on sale now at skitimothy.com for $1,006 for adults, $725 for youth aged 13 to 18, $508 for juniors aged six to 12 and $650 for seniors aged 65-79. Admission is free for anyone under the age of five or over the age of 80.

Day lift tickets are only available at the lodge and cost $72 for adults, $54 for youth, $43 for juniors and $54 for seniors. Half-day tickets, which are offered at 11:45 a.m. are $58, $43, $33 and $43 respectively.

This season Groves said they are continuing to offer punchcards for those who ski frequently but not enough to buy a season pass. Each card represents 10 trips to the hill, with adult punch cards going for $650, youth and senior punch cards for $500 and junior punch cards for $400.

“They’re completely transferable, so as long as you have two adults who want to use it, you can do that,” Groves said. “If you have 10 friends who want to come all on one day you’re more than welcome to buy a punch card and use it that day.”

Groves said that, due to a staff shortage, Mount Timothy’s tube hill will only be open on weekends this year. She invites the entire Cariboo to come out, once the hill is open.

“We just need snow!”



Mount Timothy celebrated the end of its 2021-2022 season with the inaugural Snow Much and More, which included a Brapp and Board relay race where braves skiers and snowboarders were pulled up the mountain by a snowmobile. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A snowboarder rides behind a snowmobile at Mount Timothy at the end of the 2021-2022 season. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Glen Tanner Salomons down the hill at Mount Timothy Ski Resort at the end of last season. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)