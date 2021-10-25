Mount Timothy Recreation Resort preparing for an early season

Mount Timothy has completed the construction of four new cabins for guests to stay at during the winter season. (Photo submitted) Mount Timothy has completed the construction of four new cabins for guests to stay at during the winter season. (Photo submitted)

After an early snowfall last week, Mount Timothy Recreation Resort is getting ready for a potential early season.

Mount Timothy’s manager, Launna Bell, said the mountain got about three inches of snow recently. And while it’s already melted, it intensified clean-up operations as her team gets ready for the ski season. She aims to have the mountain ready for mid-December.

“If this snow decides to stay it’s going to be an early season,” she said. “It gets exciting. I’m really hoping we can get things going and started here pretty quick.”

Preparing for the season is especially important this year as Mount Timothy is being featured in B.C. Global News’ snow report for the first time. Every morning and evening, the ski resort will be promoted along with 15 other hills across B.C., which Bell said is really exciting.

Bell said the resort has spent the summer renovating and completing construction projects, including Mount Timothy’s rental lodge at the bottom of the slopes, which has been given a new log siding and looks “absolutely amazing.”

They’ve also added a new exterior ticket kiosk to the lodge which will help reduce congestion for those not needing to rent skis.

“They’ve been working on it since June and hopefully by the end of the week it should be done,” Bell said. “We had multiple little projects on the go so our carpenters would just move to wherever they needed to be.”

The new guest cabins, meanwhile, are on track to be completed in time for this season. Bell already has bookings for the month of November and said all that remains is to furnish the cabins, which come in two sizes – one designed for five people featuring a queen bed, bunk bed and futon and the other with a single queen bed. All amenities are included except bedding.

The cabins must be rented for a minimum of two nights and are a great way to enjoy the hill, Bell said. “They have all your towels, dishes, cookware, fridge, stove and microwave. Everything you need to make your stay absolutely comfortable.”

She’s looking forward to getting feedback on the upgrades to the hill when families return to the slopes this season. Bell said she loved seeing children enjoy the hill last year and is hoping the 2021 season is just as good if not better.

COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place including mandatory masks in the lodges, Bell said. However, at the moment she said it does not appear proof of vaccination will be required to enter the lodge or their restaurant.

Day pass rates remain $66 for an adult, $49 for youth ages 13 to 18, $39 for juniors aged six to 12, $49 for seniors 65 to 79 and free for those below the age of five or above the age of 80.

“I think it’s going to be a great year,” Bell added.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile Houseskiing