Mount Timothy Recreation Resort kicks off new season

Parker and Martina Page take a break from snowboarding at the top of the bunny hill on New Year’s Day. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Everyone’s welcome at the Mount Timothy Recreation Resort. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Skiers prepare to disembark off the chair lift at the top of Mount Timothy Recreation Resort on New Year’s Day, 2023. Weather and snow conditions were perfect for those who chose to kick off the new year at the local ski hill. See story page 23. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A snowboarders cuts a path through the powder at Mount Timothy Recreation Resort Jan. 1, 2023. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Mount Timothy Recreation Resort owners Larry and Lori Henderson spend New Year’s Day working at the hill, which has undergone many improvements in recent years. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

After being forced to postpone opening day due to a lack of snow, Mount Timothy Recreation Resort patrons and staff are enjoying excellent ski conditions heading into the new year.

Owners Larry and Lori Henderson were on hand New Year’s Day working at the resort.

It’s the fourth season for the owners since taking over the hill in March 2018 previously owned by a non-profit society.

Every year the hill has seen more improvements, everything from the addition of five rental log cabins to a complete renovation of the upper lodge and rental building below.

This year visitors will notice new log lift huts as well as two large log structures at the bottom and top of the hill. Larry said plans are in the works to enclosure the structures with glass, have fireplaces and possibly serve food and beverages inside by the time they are complete next summer.

Over the holidays Larry has worked as the groomer while staff were on holidays and says he enjoys all the people he meets at the hill.

On New Year’s Day Martina and Jason Page and their young family rented a cabin to enjoy the hill. The family moved to 108 Mile during the pandemic from Squamish to raise their family.

An avid snowboarder, she can’t say enough good things about the local hill.

“This is better than Whistler,” she said.

“The people are nicer, the terrain is so awesome and well kept. We just love it here. The staff are just so nice.”

As well as the ski hill, the resort staff also groom snowshoe trails in the nearby forest and welcome snowmobilers to stop in for lunch.

