Mount Timothy Recreation Resort is a snow lover’s paradise

Into its third year of being privately owned, Mount Timothy Recreation Resort has seen notable improvements over a short period of time including the opening of a second building on the property which houses all the rentals, a warm-up area, washrooms and ticket sales. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Mount Timothy Recreation Resort had one of its busiest days over the holidays on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Skiers and snowboarders take advantage of the warmer weather on the weekend to check out Mount Timothy Recreation Resort. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) MTRR offers groomed as well as powder runs and is located about one and a half hour’s drive south east of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune) Fresh snow paints the tree tops at Mount Timothy. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) No strangers to hard work, Lori and Larry Henderson were on hand helping staff Jan. 2 at Mount Timothy Recreation Resort. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Mount Timothy Recreation Resort staffers like Terry Schoeler (left) and manager Launna Bell work hard to ensure things are running smoothly.

Mount Timothy Recreation Resort (MTRR) owners and staff are rolling with the punches and feeling the love from residents throughout the region despite challenges brought on by extreme cold and the ongoing pandemic.

The upper and lower parking lots at the local hill ski were lined with vehicles Sunday, Jan. 2 as skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers turned out to enjoy the area and support MTRR and its owners who are into their third successful season of operating the ski hill.

Improvements and investments over past years when the hill struggled as a society are everywhere. The road going into the ski hill is in great condition while the parking lots have been expanded and cleared of snow to allow for more guests.

A large building on the property, which sat unfinished for years, greets customers at the base of the hill. It was open and operating last year but is completely finished this season with an outside ticket window and impressive new log siding to match the upper restaurant and lodge. Inside is a large area to warm up, washroom facilities and skiing, boarding and tubing rentals.

Four log cabins have also been built on the property for overnight guests with a fifth building currently under construction, all visible from the chairlift and restaurant.

“Everyone who has stayed in them have said they are absolutely wonderful,” said Larry Henderson, one of the MTRR owners.

Last fall the cabins were rented out by hunters, and they are receiving steady bookings now by skiers, snowmobilers and southern B.C. residents in search of snow and ice.

Henderson was overseeing brisk business in the upper lodge Jan. 2 after extreme cold forced them to close five days between Christmas and New Year’s – typically the most profitable days for ski hills.

“It’s coming together but it’s been a long, hard struggle to get where we’re at.”

Henderson and his manager Launna Bell said they have received overwhelming support from the surrounding communities of Williams Lake, Quesnel, Bella Coola and 100 Mile House.

“It’s been wonderful,” said Bell.

School groups are fully booked for the remainder of the season, with some far away schools even booking the cabins.

Henderson said MTRR is also seeing an increase in skiers and boarders coming from other parts of the province as part of a reciprocal program that sees season’s ticket holders from several partnering B.C. ski hills receive a discount at other ski hills.

On Sunday the chairlift was busy, with friendly staff slowing the chair as needed for young riders to get on safely. In the upper lodge, the fireplaces were lit, homemade pizza was in the oven and the restaurant was as full as it could be, considering the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions, which limits the capacity of the restaurant as well as requires all inside guests to be double vaccinated.

Henderson said the changing restrictions have been frustrating for everyone.

“Because we have a liquor license everybody has to be double vaccinated, even the kids. That doesn’t make sense to me but we don’t make the rules. All we are trying to do is follow the protocols.”

No one can enter the upper lodge without proof of vaccination, and staff is on hand to check passports. Takeout orders are available for guests to dine on the tables outside the lodge.

The tube park is located at the upper magic carpet and was busy with families Sunday, while the lower magic carpet provides a lift for novice skiers and boarders just above the rental lodge.

MTRR has done extensive brushing over the summer months to clean up willows.

The hill could still use more snow for optimum conditions, which is in the forecast this week. Guests will also notice an increase in ticket prices this year.

In the future, MTRR would like to offer the resort for special events and other occasions as they grow the business, which is located in the heart of the Cariboo about 18 kms east of Lac la Hache.

