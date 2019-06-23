Karen Straza of Williams Lake chips onto the second green Sunday morning during 2 Lady Classic play at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club. (Greg Sabatino photos)

More than 75 golfers tee off at annual WLGTC 2 Lady Classic

Visiting players account for more than half the field

The rain held off cooperatively leaving golfers to near perfect temperatures Sunday for day two of the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club’s annual 2 Lady Classic.

In all, 82 players took part in teams of two spread over two days of golf, and four scoring formats throughout the tournament.

“The 82 players is really nice for the 2 Lady Classic, and 43 of those are from out of town,” said WLGC general manager Morgan Day.

Golfers travelled from Prince George Quesnel, 108 Mile, Kelowna and Kamloops for the event, which saw players team up in best net, Chapman, scramble and combined net formats for nine holes each (36 total).

Saturday night, a dinner and social was held at the Fox’s Den Restaurant that was well enjoyed by participants.

Just one week prior the course played host to the Boston Pizza 2 Man Classic, where 116 players teamed up in pairs for a shot at the title.

Winning the event in the first flight was Ted Golightly and Jared Golightly, while flight two winners were the team of Mike Rife and Lindsey Wood.

“Both weekends were awesome, ‘Day said. “The men did the same four formats as the women for the two days.”

Next up for the WLGTC is the Sid Davis Memorial Tournament July 6, which Day said is already full.

Awards and winners were slated to be recognized late Sunday afternoon.

Check back for 2 Lady Classic results as they become available.


Boston Pizza 2 Man flight two winners Lindsey Wood (from left) and Mike Rife, and flight one winners Jared Golightly and Ted Golightly.

Kris Ouimet tees off on the 10th hole at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club during the 2 Lady Classic Sunday.

WLGTC employee Judy Ross and volunteer Janet Ramier work the barbecue as players pass by the clubhouse for lunch after nine holes of play.

Lisa Kerley putts on the second green.

Karen Straza finishes off a putt while teammate Lisa Kerley looks on.

Karin Brink tees off on hole No. 10.

Prince George Aberdeen Gold Club members Claire Watkins (from left), Tina Mason, Wanda Grinder and Shirley Halliday get together for a photo before teeing off Sunday morning at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club’s 2 Lady Classic.

