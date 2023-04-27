Monster pro wrestlers ready for some epic battles in Williams Lake April 28

The event will be held at the Limelight Theatre and Entertainment Centre

Stu McLellan ‘Stu Krool’ is inviting everyone to a Monster Pro Wrestling Cariboo County event taking place April 28, 2023 at the Limelight Arts and Entertainment Theatre. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Monster Pro Wrestling Cariboo County is back with another event Friday, April 28 at the Limelight Arts and Entertainments Theatre in Williams Lake.

Organizer and wrestler Stuart McLellan said the evening will be great entertainment.

“Our guys are coming from all over Western Canada. Mighty KC, Massive Damage, Matriarch and Mason Mayhem are part of the lineup.”

Last fall McLellan introduced the Tribune to Holly Frost, a Williams Lake teen who has taken up pro wrestling.

He said Holly is doing really well and will be taking part in the event Saturday.

“Holly does some moves I don’t even think of trying,” he said.

McLellan, who goes by Stu Krool when pro wrestling, said they have been trying to host events once a month.

In February he created a small gym at one of the storage units in the 700 block of Mackenzie Avenue.

After the event Friday, however, he will be switching his personal training efforts to boxing in preparation for a match in Mexico next month.

“I am extremely busy,” he said.

Tickets are available at The Missing Link Jewellery Repair, Fit City Athletica and at the door.

The Limelight is located at 190A Oliver Street. Show time is 7 p.m.

