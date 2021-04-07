Moleschi, Team Canada finish first at Emirates Invitational 7s

It was the first time the team had competed since the start of the pandemic

Canada’s Women’s Sevens Team and Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi (10th from left) picked up the win during the weekend at its first competition in over a year — the Emirates Invitational 7s. (Rugby Canada photo)

Canada’s Women’s Sevens Team has won the Emirates Invitational 7s tournament in Dubai.

The event marked the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the team, along with Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi, had competed in international competition.

Canada’s women’s team went undefeated on day one of the tournament and won two of three games on day two. The team finished the competition with a 31-14 victory over the U.S. to seal the championship.

The team opened its tournament with a 36-14 win over Brazil, followed by a 33-0 shutout of France’s second team.

On Day two Canada fell 29-12 to France’s first team, followed by a 31-5 win over Japan prior to the final.

The Emirates Invitational 7s was not a part of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, and is being billed as a competitive training camp for the bets rugby sevens teams in the world in advance of the Olympics in Tokyo this July.

Last weekend’s event will be followed by another tournament this week, April 8-9, at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai.



