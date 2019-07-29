Moleschi ‘super happy’ with women’s sevens rugby gold at Pan Am Games

Canada’s women rugby sevens captain Kayla Moleschi of Williams Lake is “super happy” with her team’s gold win at the Pan American Games. Photo submitted

Coming off the Canada rugby sevens gold win at the Pan American Games over the weekend in Lima, Peru, captain Kayla Moleschi of Williams Lake said Sunday she was super happy the team had defended its title.

“It was such an incredible feeling to stand on top of the podium with a bunch of talented young ladies,” said Moleschi. “It really goes to show that the women’s game in rugby is continuing to grow and that we are helping girls on the right pathway to achieve success at a high level.”

The women went undefeated in Lima, Peru on July 26 to 28, 2019.

In their games they won against Peru (54-0), against Brazil (26-0), against Colombia in the semi-finals 41-0 before winning against the U.S. in the finals 24-10.

Back-to-back champions🥇🇨🇦#TeamCanada's women's rugby squad defends their Pan Am Games, title after a 24-10 victory over Team USA. 🏉 pic.twitter.com/1A8K8fwDHy — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 28, 2019

This upcoming season is going to be a big one with eight stops on the team’s World Series calendar as well as Tokyo 2020 Olympics to cap it all off, she said.

“This is just the start of our podium finishes, girls are putting up their hands for selections and we are looking to carry this momentum forward into the 2019/20 season. I couldn’t be happier with the efforts put forward by this team individually and most of all, collectively this past weekend.”

The team’s first series event kicks off in Glendale, Colorado the first weekend of October.



