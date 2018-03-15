Minor hockey wraps up season with awards

Players, coaches and volunteers throughout the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association were recognized throughout the week for their commitments, dedication and achievements during the 2017/18 season.

A series of awards banquets were held in the Gibraltar Room where each house division presented players and volunteers divisional and league awards for going above and beyond expectations in their respective seasons.

See more on page A17 and, for peewee and atom awards, see next week’s Tribune.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

This season’s Coach of the Year award in the WLMHA went to Ryan Merrett.