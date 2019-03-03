Midget Timberwolves sweep Cougars; earn berth at upcoming provincials

The T-wolves swept the best-of-three series, with 2-1 and 7-2 wins

Williams Lake Midget Timberwolves goaltender Kai Flett shuts the door under pressure Friday night in game one of a best-of-three series with a provincial berth on the line against the Prince George Midget Cougars. The T-wolves went on to sweep the series, landing a spot at the upcoming provincials in March. (Patrick Davies photo)

The Williams Lake Midget Timberwolves are headed to the provincial championships.

The lakecity squad thumped the Prince George Midget Cougars 2-1 Friday night and 7-2 Saturday morning to sweep the best-of-three series to determine who would advance to the provincial tournament later this month.

Williams Lake had no shortage of offensive contributions from its entire roster as the team spread around its scoring both games.

“It was a great weekend for the boys,” said T-wolves assistant coach Chad Enns. “That’s been our goal from the beginning of the year was to go to provincials and we got there this weekend, so it was exciting.”

Friday night, Raeyden Beauchamp got the T-wolves on the board first on a setup from Williams Lake captain Cade Enns, before Nolan Nicol, assisted by Jaedyn Shortreed, notched the game winner for the Timberwolves in the 2-1 victory.

Saturday, building off their win from the night before, Williams Lake came out flying.

Cade Enns (Beauchamp, Thomas Burke), Marshall Tessaro (unassisted), Burke (Beauchamp), Telford (Thomas, Beauchamp) and Beauchamp each tallied singles for the T-wolves in the winning effort, while Finley Enns lit the lamp twice, including the game winner, on a feed from Telford.

With the victories Williams Lake is now preparing for the upcoming Midget Tier 2 Provincial Championships, being held March 16-20 in Vernon.

“We’ll be seeing a few of the teams we’ve played so far this year (at provincials),” Enns said, reflecting back on how well the team played this past December when they won a tournament in Vernon — the host of this year’s provincials.

“That was our high point of the season, I think,” he said. “We just played extremely well and kind of walked away with the title. It was a little surprising but we realized at that time how good we an play and how good we can be.

“I think it doesn’t hurt us psychologically we’re going back to Vernon where we had some good success earlier in the year, but we’re going to have to play like that and have everybody going and everybody consistent.”



Williams Lake Midget Timberwolf Ethan Garland brings the puck out from behind his net in playoff action Friday night versus the Prince George Midget Cougars. (Patrick Davies photo)

Williams Lake Midget Timberwolves captain Cade Enns looks to get around a defender in the offensive zone during playoff action at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Patrick Davies photo)

Dylan Telford skates into the offensive zone while Finley Enns skates alongside him in support Friday night during game one of a best-of-three playoff series with the Prince George Midget Cougars. (Patrick Davies photo)