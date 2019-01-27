Midget T-wolves secure home ice for playoffs

The T-wolves next home games will be Feb. 9 versus the Quesnel Thunder.

The Williams Lake Midget Timberwolves secured home-ice advantage for the upcoming playoffs following a tie and a win over the Prince George Cougars on the road during the weekend.

Cade Enns, Jace Myers, Dylan Telford, Sam Powers and Nolan Nicol each lit the lamp in game one for the T-wolves in a 5-5 draw. Thomas Burke, Jaedyn Shortreed (2) and Jace Myers each had assists in the contest.

Next, Williams Lake steamrolled the Cougars, 8-2, to secure home ice advantage for playoffs March 1-2 in Williams Lake for a chance to attend this year’s provincial championships in Vernon.

Scoring in game two were Ryan Bauer, Telford, Raeyden Beauchamp (2), Nicol, Myers, Ethan Garland and Powers. Assists went to Telford (3), Enns, Marshall Tessaro, Powers (2), Myers (2), Joey D’Appalonia, Nicol and Finley Enns.

Goaltenders Kai Flett in game one and Wyatt Jacobson in game two were solid between the pipes in both outings.

The T-wolves next home games will be Feb. 9 versus the Quesnel Thunder.

The team said its success to date has been due to a contribution from all its players, and consistent team play.



