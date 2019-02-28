Midget T-wolves host Prince George this weekend with provincial berth on the line

Games go Friday, Saturday in Williams Lake at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

The Williams Lake Midget Timberwolves celebrate after tying one and winning another during the weekend over Prince George to secure home-ice advantage for the upcoming playoffs March 1-2. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Midget Timberwolves will be looking to skate away with a berth at the provincial championships when they host rivals the Prince George Cougars this weekend in Williams Lake in playoff action.

After finishing the regular season with three wins and a tie over Prince George and three wins and a loss over the Thunder, the T-wolves will be looking to complete a two-game sweep this Friday and Saturday when they hold home-ice advantage over Prince George in the best-of-three series.

Game one is slated for Friday, March 1 with a 5 p.m. puck drop. Saturday, March 2, game two follows at 9 a.m. Both games take place in rink one at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

If needed game three goes Sunday, March 3 at 11:15 a.m. in Prince George.

The BC Hockey Midget Tier 2 Provincials take place in Vernon from March 16-20.



