Midget T-wolves host Prince George this weekend with provincial berth on the line

The Williams Lake Midget Timberwolves will be looking to skate away with a berth at the provincial championships when they host rivals the Prince George Cougars this weekend in Williams Lake in playoff action.
After finishing the regular season with three wins and a tie over Prince George and three wins and a loss over the Thunder, the T-wolves will be looking to complete a two-game sweep this Friday and Saturday when they hold home-ice advantage over Prince George in the best-of-three series.
Game one is slated for Friday, March 1 with a 5 p.m. puck drop. Saturday, March 2, game two follows at 9 a.m. Both games take place in rink one at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.
If needed game three goes Sunday, March 3 at 11:15 a.m. in Prince George.
The BC Hockey Midget Tier 2 Provincials take place in Vernon from March 16-20.
