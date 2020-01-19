Midget Female Timberwolves close out regular season with win, tie

The T-wolves final position in the standings now depends on its opponents results

Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves forward Danielle O’Hara battles in front of the Kamloops goal Sunday in a 2-2 tie Sunday after winning 2-1 Saturday in the team’s final two Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association regular season games at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. For story see page A21. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Needing two home-ice wins to position themselves for an Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association league title, the Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves have left their fate in the hands of their opponents.

Hosting the Kamloops Midget Female Blazers in their final two regular season games at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Saturday and Sunday, the T-wolves stormed out to a 2-1 triumph Saturday.

After a scoreless first period, Kamloops got on the board first with just under five minutes remaining in the second frame on a goal from Alyssa Keller. Williams Lake would answer back just over a minute later on a marker from Danielle O’Hara before, just two minutes into the third, Gabriela Smith Forzanni notched the game winner in the victory.

Picking up the win in goal for Williams Lake was Clerese Cyr.

Sunday, a win would have given the Timberwolves a solid cushion for top spot in the standings, however, they fell within a hair of their goal in a 2-2 tie.

Scoring in the contest for Williams Lake were Shayne Sutton and Ariel Billyboy, while Karmyn Fisher held down the fort between the pipes.

The T-wolves final position in the standings now depends on its opponents results in their remaining games for the regular season, but the team has much to look forward to before the season’s end.

Williams Lake will now have to wait for the results of a two-game series between Penticton and Kamloops in two weeks before final standings are determined. Penticton currently sits one point back of Williams Lake, and will need to lose its remaining three games versus Kamloops for the Timberwolves to remain atop the standings.

For its part, Williams Lake finished its regular season with three wins, three losses and two ties.

The team is heading to Kamloops this weekend for a tournament, and will then travel to Surrey Jan. 30 for Wickfest. After that, the team competes in a Super Weekend in Vanderhoof Feb. 21-22, then goes to Fort St. John March 6, before capping it all off with the BC Female Midget Provincial Championships beginning March 18 in Richmond. Williams Lake, as the lone team from the North Central Zone, the Timberwolves earn an automatic berth into provincials.



