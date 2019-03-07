Vancouver Canucks’ Antoine Roussel (26) and Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) have words during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday March 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Vancouver has lost 4 of last 5 games

EDMONTON — Connor McDavid had a pair of assists and Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves as the Edmonton Oilers continued to make a late playoff push with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Alex Chiasson, Zack Kassian and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers (30-30-7), who have won four straight games and are 6-1-2 in their last nine outings to move within seven points of Minnesota for the second wild card in the West.

Jay Beagle and Alexander Edler replied for the Canucks (28-31-9), who have lost four of their last five.

Edmonton started the scoring just over five minutes into the first period when former Canuck Sam Gagner stole a puck behind the net and fed it in front to Chiasson, who sent a shot through the legs of Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko for his 19th of the season.

The Oilers made it 2-0 with six minutes left in the opening frame when McDavid shrugged off a check at full speed and sent it in front for Kassian to deflect it into the net, the fourth consecutive game in which he has scored a goal.

Koskinen kept that lead intact late in the first, making a pad save on a point-blank shot by Josh Leivo.

The Oilers added to their lead one minute into the second period when McDavid saw Nugent-Hopkins at the back door and he was able to redirect in his 21st goal of the season.

RELATED: Edler plays hero with OT winner as Canucks beat Maple Leafs 3-2

Vancouver got on the board with 1:30 left in the second when Koskinen mishandled a shot and Beagle poked in a puck that was sitting on the goal line.

The Canucks cut the lead to one seven minutes into the third period on a point shot from Edler, a play which survived a challenge for goaltender interference.

Both teams return to action on Saturday, with the Oilers hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Canucks returning home to face the Vegas Golden Knights.

Notes: It was the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season, with Vancouver winning two of the previous three matchups… Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira made his return to the lineup after missing the last 10 games with a lower-body injury… Canucks defenceman Edler played his 800th NHL game.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press

More Canucks coverage here

Previous story
B.C. rink eliminated at Brier

Just Posted

Williams Lake Studio Theatre presents Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing

Grab a friend and get thee to the theatre, it’s a great production

Mysterious open water at Tyee Lake has residents searching for answers

Patch of water has remained open, even through February cold spells

United Floors makes it five years in a row

Grant Gustafson, Russell Myers-Ross and Glanville each converted on their attmepts

Williams Lake Airport lands $1.5 million ACAP grant for airfield lighting upgrade

The construction project will hopefully go to tender by summer says airport manager

UPDATE: Police ask Good Samaritan in brake check shooting to come forward

Victim flagged down passing motorist who transported man to hospital

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Vancouver has lost 4 of last 5 games

Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79

Literary community responds to news of his passing

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

Most Read