Marie Sharpe, Anahim students meet Carey Price

Micheline Villeneuve (from left), head of the Air Canada Foundation, Anahim Lake School’s Annika Elkins and Christian Sill, Carey Price, Angela Price, Marie Sharpe Elementary’s Jayden Fuller-Bouwman, Savhannah Skene-Hartley and Lisa Teolis, volunteer with Air Canada, spend some time with Price on the ice in Montreal through the Breakfast Club of Canada’s Shooting for the Stars program. (Brian Losito photo)

Students from Marie Sharpe and Anahim schools were treated to a visit with Carey Price this week.

For the fourth consecutive year, four lucky youth from the Indigenous communities of Anahim Lake, Williams Lake, and Quesnel were treated to an unforgettable experience in Montreal courtesy of Shooting for the Stars, an event organized by Breakfast Club of Canada and the Air Canada Foundation, and sponsored by Club Ambassadors Angela and Carey Price.

A native of the Ulkaltcho reserve in Anahim Lake, Price was moved by the unique and inspiring stories of the candidates proposed by their school administrators.

The four youth, who are currently receiving Breakfast Club services, stood out for their determination and perseverance.

From Jan. 20-24, Jayden Fuller Bouwman from Williams Lake, Christian Sill and Annika Elkins from Anahim Lake, and Savhannah from Quesnel, were graciously hosted by the Sheraton Hotel Montreal, and visited the city with their chaperones, participating in a fabulous program of activities coordinated by the Breakfast Club and the Air Canada Foundation.

In addition to attending the Canadiens game against the Colorado Avalanche and enjoying the privilege of being seated in Air Canada’s private box where they were greeted by the Habs goaltender after the game, they also had the incredible opportunity of skating with Carey Price at the Bell Sports Complex. To top it all off, the fourth youth had the honour of meeting Montreal mayor, Valérie Plante.

“Shooting for the Stars is a project that is dear to our hearts,” say Angela and Carey Price. “We are grateful to the Breakfast Club and the Air Canada Foundation for their invaluable support over the past four years.”

“We are especially proud to be associated with this wonderful project that helps young people to grow by showing them that even their wildest dreams can come true,” says Micheline Villeneuve, head of the Air Canada Foundation.

“Angela and Carey Price are outstanding ambassadors for our First Nations, Métis and Inuit program. The impact of this project is easily seen in the shining eyes of these young people when they find themselves on the ice with their idol. This is a great example of what the Club can do for the well-being of children above and beyond serving breakfast, “says Daniel Germain, founding president of the Breakfast Club.

Breakfast Club of Canada is present in 216 schools serving Indigenous students across Canada. Every day more than 20,000 young people from these schools participate in the Breakfast Club and 3,577,860 breakfasts are served each year. Currently, 131 schools serving Indigenous students remain on the waiting list for support from the Breakfast Club.